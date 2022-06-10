Higgs quits Genel following AGM vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Higgs quits Genel following AGM vote

Genel Energy CEO Bill Higgs is stepping down with immediate effect after a vote went against him at the recent AGM.
By Ed Reed
10/06/2022, 7:56 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Genel EnergyAerial shot of industrial facilities amid grass
Picture shows; Sarta facilities in Kurdistan. Kurdistan, Iraq. Supplied by Genel Energy Date; Unknown

Genel Energy CEO Bill Higgs is stepping down with immediate effect after a vote went against him at the recent AGM.

Paul Weir, Genel’s COO, will take over as interim CEO. The company has begun a search for a new CEO. It will announce the appointment in due course, it said.

Higgs received only 45% of the votes at the May meeting. He will remain as special advisor to the chairman until September 1 this year. He will continue to act as a consultant for Genel after this point.

Man in red tie on white background © Supplied by Genel Energy
Picture shows; Bill Higgs, Genel ex-CEO. Supplied by Genel Energy Date; 06/08/2020

Weir joined Genel in January 2020, from Tullow Oil, where had worked as head of operations and safety.

Genel chair David McManus said Higgs had worked “tirelessly” at Genel and overseen a positive change.

“He steps down as CEO with Genel well positioned to utilise our robust balance sheet and material cash generation to fund growth and underpin our material and progressive dividend for the long-term,” McManus said.

“Paul has been a key contributor to the transition of Genel into an operator with interests in more producing assets than any other IOC in Kurdistan, and, given his longstanding operational experience with a range of world class companies, is perfectly placed to lead the team as it seeks to progress its next phase of growth.”

McManus received only 77% in his support at the 2022 AGM, down from 99.87% in 2021.

Higgs joined Genel in 2017 from Ophir Energy. Initially, from 2017 to 2019, he was the COO before replacing Murat Özgül.

