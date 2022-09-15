TotalEnergies completes Kurdistan exit with Sarsang sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

TotalEnergies completes Kurdistan exit with Sarsang sale

TotalEnergies has completed the sale of an 18% stake in the Sarsang field to ShaMaran, completing its exit from the Iraqi region of Kurdistan.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/09/2022, 9:04 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Pipes against a blue sky
ShaMaran at work in Kurdistan

TotalEnergies has completed the sale of an 18% stake in the Sarsang field to ShaMaran, completing its exit from the Iraqi region of Kurdistan.

ShaMaran Petroleum bought the Sarsang stake for $155 million, under a deal announced in July. A contingent payment of $15mn may come due in future, based on production and oil prices. The deal is effective as of January 1, 2021.

Sarsang contributed 3,500 barrels per day of oil to Total in 2021. The French company now holds a 22.5% stake in the Halfaya field.

HKN operates Sarsang with a 62% stake, while Kurdistan owns a 20% stake.

“This is a momentous day for ShaMaran”, said the company president and CEO Adel Chaouch. The deal transforms the company “from being a single asset company into one owning a portfolio of stakes in three world class producing oil fields (Atrush, Swara Tika and East Swara Tika) in Kurdistan with improved oil qualities and complementary production horizons”.

Chaouch said the deal would likely see ShaMaran’s production to more than double. “We also expect our reserves to also more than double and the company will update the market on this sizeable reserve acquisition in due course.”

ShaMaran said it would also tidy up its bond structure. It plans to merge its two outstanding bonds into one $300mn issue, maturing in 2025. The company has been buying back its bonds over the third quarter of this year, which means it will own more than 10% of its new 2025 bonds.

It also plans to retire immediately a $20mn convertible issued to Total as part of the purchase price, ShaMaran said. This is 11 months ahead of schedule.

ShaMaran received $14.41mn for its production in May, the most recent month for which it has been paid.

