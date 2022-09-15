Shell, Total sign up to gas exploration on Omani block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Shell, Total sign up to gas exploration on Omani block

Shell, OQ and TotalEnergies have signed a new contract with Oman on Block 11.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/09/2022, 4:22 pm
© Supplied by Shell OmanMen hold red books
Shell has signed a new EPSA in Oman. Picture shows; Shell and OQ. Muscat. Supplied by Shell Oman Date; 15/09/2022

Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals signed the exploration and production-sharing agreement (EPSA), establishing Shell Integrated Gas Oman as the operator. The Shell unit will hold a 67.5% stake.

OQ has 10% and Total 22.5% in the block.

The companies have committed to shooting 1,400 square km of seismic later this year, with exploration drilling starting in 2023.

Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi said the ministry was focused on “enhancing the natural gas reserves of the Sultanate of Oman through exploration and appraisal activities undertaken by several companies in the country”.

Map showing Omani blocks © Supplied by TotalEnergies
Supplied by TotalEnergies Date; 19/08/2019

The deal “strengthens the strategic relations with partners in the sector such as Shell, TotalEnergies, OQ and others to ensure Oman’s energy security and attract more foreign investment, adding the highest value to the local supply chain”.

Shell country chair in Oman Walid Hadi said the block was in Oman’s west, within and nearby the Um Asamim Sabkha.

“Shell’s entry into this block signifies a further commitment to Oman, while enhancing and diversifying its gas supply. For Shell, this partnership will strengthen our integrated gas business and generate value for Oman and our shareholders,” he said.

Total did not immediately comment on the announcement.

However, in December 2021, the company announced a deal with Oman on a wide-ranging gas plan, around Block 11. Total agreed to form Marsa LNG, with the aim of providing fuel for bunkering.

At the same time, Oman appointed Shell to operate Block 10.

