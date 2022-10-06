Hermes messenger for more at Energean drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Hermes messenger for more at Energean drilling

Energean’s Hermes exploration well has found 7-15 billion cubic metres of gas, encouraging the company on its other prospects and adding another well slot.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/10/2022, 9:08 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EnergeanAn FPSO moves along
Picture shows; Energean Power FPSO . En route to Israel. Supplied by Energean Date; Unknown

Energean’s Hermes exploration well has found 7-15 billion cubic metres of gas, encouraging the company on its other prospects and adding another well slot.

The Stena IceMax drilled Hermes and has now moved to Block 12 to test the Zeus structure.

The rig drilled Hermes in Block 31. Energean described the find as commercial and said the 7-15 bcm was a recoverable resource. It is working on refining its understanding of the find, it said, to inform thinking on Hermes and the surrounding area.

Energean had given a pre-drill estimate of 13-40 bcm for Hermes.

The Hermes find has also cut the risk on the nearby Poseidon and Orpheus structures. Energean said these were “attractive potential future appraisal targets” around Block 31.

The next well, Zeus, is targeting a gross prospective resource of 10-12 bcm. Results from the well will provide insight into the wider Olympus area, which the company said may hold 58 bcm of unrisked recoverable resources.

Energean said it had also added a sixth well to its drilling campaign. It expects to use this to test the Hercules prospect, in Block 23.

The first well of the campaign was Athena, which found 8 bcm of gas and helped derisk the 58 bcm figure for the Olympus area. The second and third wells were on Karish, an appraisal and a development well.

Karish is due to start producing shortly. The field has become contested owing to a dispute between Lebanon and Israel over maritime borders. US-mediated talks are under way in an attempt to find a deal.

Map showing drilling locations in offshore blocks © Supplied by Energean
Picture shows; Energean’s offshore drilling plans. Supplied by Energean Date; 06/10/2022

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts