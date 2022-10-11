Israel, Lebanon reach tentative deal in plus for gas plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Israel, Lebanon reach tentative deal in plus for gas plans

Israel and Lebanon have reached a draft agreement, settling the maritime dispute that had threatened energy developments.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/10/2022, 3:47 pm Updated: 11/10/2022, 3:48 pm
A drilling rig flares gas on a blue sea
Drill stem test at Leviathan. Source: Albatross Aerial Perspective, via Delek Drilling

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will hold a Security Cabinet meeting on October 12 ahead of a government meeting the next day.

The statement said the agreement met all Israel’s “security and economic principles”.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun also endorsed the deal. The agreement is satisfactory for Lebanon, he said in a statement, and met Lebanese demands. In particular, it “preserves Lebanon’s rights to its natural wealth, at an important time for the Lebanese”.

Israel and Lebanon held talks over the weekend, mediated by US diplomat Amos Hochstein. The road to reaching the draft agreement was rocky – at a point last week it had seemed to be on the verge of collapse.

However, the participants have reached a breakthrough.

“Each country got what it needed most – and gave up what it can give up the easiest,” energy analyst Gina Cohen said. “Without an agreement, nobody on either side would have drilled in this [northern] area and in fact did not drill.”

The New York Times reported the agreement is not between Israel and Lebanon direct. Instead, Lebanon and Israel have separately agreed to the terms with the US.

The deal confirms Israel’s ownership of the Karish gas field, where Energean is shortly to begin production. It also assigns the Qana prospect to Lebanon, but with the proviso that any gas on Israel’s side of the border go to Israel.

According to local Lebanese reports, officials have contacted TotalEnergies to take immediate steps to drill.

Politicking

The next challenge will be to secure approval for the deal from the Israeli legislature. Israel is due to hold an election on November 1, with the expectation that no one party will hold a majority.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party have opposed the deal with Lebanon. Lapid, they say, has acceded to terrorist organisation Hezbollah’s demands.

Hezbollah will profit from gas sales, Netanyahu said, and buy “missiles and rockets” with which to attack Israel. The current minority government has no mandate for such a deal, he said.

Israeli Minister of Defence Benny Gantz said it was in the country’s interests that Lebanon be stable and prosperous. Security played an important role in the talks, he said.

Gantz went on to say the deal would be presented to the public transparently and in line with the law.

There have been conflicting reports about whether the Knesset would need to approve the deal. Israeli newspaper Globes reported that the legislature would discuss the deal – but not vote on it. It expects the two countries to sign the agreement on October 24.

