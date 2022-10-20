Adnoc Drilling claims longest well record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Adnoc Drilling claims longest well record

Adnoc Drilling has drilled a new world record for the longest well, at the Upper Zakum concession.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/10/2022, 9:05 am
© Supplied by ADNOCAdnoc electrification
An Upper Zakum artificial island

Adnoc Drilling has drilled a new world record for the longest well, at the Upper Zakum concession.

The well runs for 50,000 feet (15,240 metres), the company said. It may provide a 15,000 barrel per day boost at Upper Zakum. It is 800 feet longer than the previous record, set in 2017.

“This historic milestone is a credit to the hard work and dedication of our staff who have collectively demonstrated how, as a responsible operator, we are successfully maximising the use of advanced extended reach, horizontal and directional drilling methods,” said Adnoc Drilling CEO Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari.

The company drilled the well from Umm Al Anbar, one of Adnoc Offshore’s four artificial islands on the concession. Also involved were the other partners in Upper Zakum, ExxonMobil and Inpex/JODCO.

Al Seiari said the record well was “in line with Adnoc Drilling’s quest to deliver increased efficiency for our customers”.

Drilling the well is also part of the company’s push for lower operational costs, he said.

Ahmad Saqer Al Suwaidi, Adnoc Offshore CEO, said Adnoc had pioneered the use artificial islands. This, with its drilling expertise, “is enabling us to drive growth, maximise value and minimise the environmental footprint of our operations. Working with our strategic international partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of engineering for the benefit of the UAE, our partners, and customers around the world.”

Exxon was also involved in the previous world record well, at the Sakhalin-1 project in Russia’s Far East. Inpex had a stake as well.

Rosneft said the group had drilled the 15,000 metre well from the Orlan platform. It extended into the Chaivo field, in the Sea of Okhotsk.

At the time, the Sakhalin-1 group claimed nine of the world’s 10 longest wells.

