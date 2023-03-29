DNO shuts production down in Kurdistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

DNO shuts production down in Kurdistan

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/03/2023, 10:18 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Production from the Tawke licence in Kurdistan dropped in 2020, DNO reported, although it did complete a gas reinjection scheme.
DNO's Tawke operations Photo by Hans Fredrik Asbjørnsen/DNO

DNO has begun shutting down production in Kurdistan as a result of the export pipeline stoppage.

A link runs from Kurdistan to the port of Ceyhan, in the Mediterranean, via Turkey. Iraq recently won a court victory over Turkey, giving Baghdad sole authority for export flows. As a result, the pipeline has stopped.

DNO had diverted production to storage tanks but it noted today that storage was limited. Its Tawke and Peshkabir fields produced 107,000 barrels per day of oil in 2022, around one quarter of Kurdistan’s total.

Peshkabir stopped producing last night, the Norwegian company said. It has begun shutting down Tawke but this will take another day, given the wide spread of wells.

“It is unfortunate it has come to this given the likely impact of a continuing supply disruption on oil prices and at a fragile time in global financial markets,” said DNO executive chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani.

The Iraq-Turkey pipeline was carrying around 400,000 bpd of Kurdish oil and 70,000 bpd of Iraqi crude.

Genel Energy, which has a 25% stake in the DNO fields, confirmed production was stopping. Genel also has stakes in Taq Taq and Sarta. The former can produce for around three weeks into storage before being forced to stop while the latter can continue for “several days”.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum noted earlier this week that production was going into storage, which it can continue for some days.

Overblown victory

Iraq’s initial claim against Turkey was $33 billion, according to Middle East Eye. The Financial Times has reported the court awarded Iraq just $1.5 billion.

Michael Knights, in the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, noted that the court verdict last week gave Iraq “a partial ruling and a tiny award. For Turkey, it is a huge relief.  Now pressure will turn on Baghdad to let [450,000 bpd] out”.

