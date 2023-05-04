TPAO makes billion barrel oil find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

TPAO makes billion barrel oil find

The company expects the new discovery will produce 100,000 bpd, doubling Turkey’s current production.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/05/2023, 3:18 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by TPAOTPAO officials shaking hands with President Erdogan
Turkey's TPAO has drilled an exploration well and reported the discovery of 1 billion barrels of oil - the largest discovery onshore in the country, and with potential for more. Picture shows; President Erdogan and TPAO officials. Turkey. Supplied by TPAO Date; Unknown

Turkey’s TPAO has drilled an exploration well and reported the discovery of 1 billion barrels of oil – the largest discovery onshore in the country, and with potential for more.

It drilled the Sehit Aybuke Yalcin-1 exploration well 20 km northwest of Cizre. It is 7 km northeast of the Sehit Esma Cevik field, which is producing around 10,000 barrels per day.

TPAO drilled the exploration well to a total depth of 2,771 metres and found more than 162 metres of light oil-bearing reservoir, with an API of 41 degrees, in the Cretaceous carbonates.

The company said there were further prospects to be explored in the frontier Cudi-Gabar area. Making this discovery should also play a role in helping Turkey achieve its goal of energy independence.

TPAO chairman and CEO Melih Han Bilgin said the discovery would see the company building a regional office in the Simak Province.

“Developing Sehit Aybuke Yalcin and Sehit Esma Cevik with further discoveries will not only channel capital to stimulate the economy in Simak, but also let TPAO build a state-of-the-art oil refinery to unlock the potential in the region, including the fields in neighbouring countries,” the official said.

Grand plans

TPAO plans to drill back-to-back appraisal wells and well tests over this year to inform its full field development plans. It has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study up on a pipeline for the area.

The company expects the new discovery will produce 100,000 bpd, doubling Turkey’s current production.

President Erdogan and TPAO official hold plaque © Supplied by TPAO
Picture shows; President Erdogan and TPAO officials. Supplied by TPAO

It will also drill more exploration wells in the Cudi-Gabar area in the second half of the year.

TPAO recently began production at the deepwater Sakarya gas field, in the Black Sea. The company discovered the field in 2020. The first phase will produce 350 million cubic feet (9.9 million cubic metres) per day, rising to 1.4 billion cubic feet (39.6 mcm) in the second phase.

Turkey’s inflation spiked last year, in part because of energy prices. While this has slowed this year, the country is due to hold elections on May 14, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facing off against concerted opposition.

