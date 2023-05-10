Receding rocket threat allows Dana’s Kurdistan plans to resume

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Receding rocket threat allows Dana’s Kurdistan plans to resume

Dana reported that at the end of the first quarter its share of trade receivables, via Pearl, was $80mn, up from $64mn at the end of 2022.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/05/2023, 1:00 pm
Dana Gas
Work is resuming at Dana Gas’ Khor Mor processing plant in Kurdistan, as contractors have gained confidence following a rocket attack.

Dana works on the project alongside Crescent Petroleum, via the Pearl Petroleum venture. The group appointed Exterran to carry out engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) on a 250 million cubic feet per day gas facility in January 2020.

COVID-19 disrupted operations that year but restarted in late 2020. At that point, the plan was to complete work on the facility by April 2023.

In June 2022, a rocket attack around the construction site derailed plans with EPC works suspended under a force majeure declaration. Enerflex bought Exterran in 2022.

In the first quarter of this year, Dana reported that security had been enhanced. As a result, Enerflex and its subcontractors are remobilising to the site, to restart construction. The companies have held talks with the local Kurdistan government on security.

The new plan is to complete the project by the second quarter of 2024.

Dana reported the rocket attack in June 2022 had caused minor injuries to two contractors. More rockets struck in July and October.

The Khor Mor plant reached 500 mmcf per day of throughput in January, following debottlenecking. It plans to add another 500 mmcf through its expansion projects. The Enerflex project represents the first step in the expansion.

In the first quarter of this year, Dana’s production in Kurdistan increased 9% to 38,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company attributed the increase to the debottlenecking.

It has also drilled five wells for the expansion, successfully testing two of them.

Financing

One other problem Dana faces in Kurdistan is on receivables. The company reported that at the end of the first period its share of trade receivables, via Pearl, was $80mn, up from $64mn at the end of 2022.

Pearl signed up a $250 million term loan from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in September 2021. The funding is intended to finance the new gas processing facility on Khor Mor.

The first repayment is due in April 2024, with a final repayment in July 2028. Pearl has drawn down the full amount.

