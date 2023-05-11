Kurdistan operators slash capex on pipeline, payment problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Kurdistan operators slash capex on pipeline, payment problems

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/05/2023, 2:05 pm
© Supplied by Genel EnergyAerial shot of industrial facilities amid grass
Picture shows; Sarta facilities in Kurdistan. Kurdistan, Iraq. Supplied by Genel Energy Date; Unknown

Companies operating in Kurdistan are cutting back spending this year in the face of uncertainty over exports, with the oil pipeline to Turkey still closed.

DNO, ShaMaran Petroleum and Genel Energy all announced reductions today to their previous plans for the year. Gulf Keystone Petroleum said it would halve its capital expenditure in Kurdistan last month.

The pipeline problem – which is being thrashed out by Turkey and the federal government in Baghdad – is the leading reason for the slowdown. However, the companies also noted the challenge of getting paid on time from Kurdistan for previous production.

DNO said it had “scaled back spend” in Kurdistan, including drilling. It will cut the number of active rigs at the Tawke licence to zero in the second half of the year, from four at the start of 2023. It will stop drilling on Tawke this month, it said.

DNO had expected to spend $590mn across its portfolio this year.

Halved

ShaMaran said it had cut its proposed capex by more than 50% of the original budget, with its partners on the Atrush and Sarsang block. The company suspended guidance for the year, given the challenges.

ShaMaran said it would return to action only when Kurdistan has solved both the pipeline and payment problems.

Genel said it expected its capex now would be below $100 million for the year. Previously it had guided to $100-125mn. The company works at Tawke with DNO.

Genel also has a stake in the Sarta and Taq Taq licences. The latter continues to produce, with volumes going into storage, the company said. It expects to be able to keep this up for another week before it will have filled the storage.

Genel reported it had $80mn of payments outstanding for production from October 2022 to January this year. Up to March, it is owed $110mn.

DNO reported gross production in Kurdistan of 94,700 barrels per day in the first quarter. Peshkabir provided 49,500 bpd, Tawke 44,400 bpd and Baeshiqa 800 bpd.

The pipeline through Turkey shut down on March 25.

