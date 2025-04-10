Aberdeen’s EnerQuip rakes in $10m in international sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Aberdeen’s EnerQuip rakes in $10m in international sales

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
10/04/2025, 8:10 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by Granite PREnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins.
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins.

Oilfield equipment company EnerQuip says it has secured record new business worth $10 million in the first quarter of the year boosted by sales in the Middle East.

Launched in Aberdeen in June 2015, EnerQuip said recent capital sales included four mobile torque units (MTUs) to Abu Dhabi following investment in people and facilities in the region.

The company said its maintenance and servicing work is also bringing in more than $1 million per month in new business and the firm is seeking to recruit to grow its technical team in the Middle East.

Managing director Andrew Robins said: “A patient and strategic approach has enabled us to create sustainable growth and adopting a global vision from the start has ensured that we have correctly positioned the company to capitalise on opportunities, wherever they may be.

“EnerQuip started in a downturn meaning that the company learned the resilience needed to withstand many and varied challenges throughout our ten years in business, but our ability to overcome allows us to face the future with confidence and optimism as we welcome the next chapter in the EnerQuip story.”

Head of sales Darren Bragg, who relocated to the United Arab Emirates in 2023, said: “The real strength of the first three months of the year has been testament to the investment made in the Middle East region.

“Our mobile torque nit (MTU) equipment has continued to be in high demand in the UAE, and countries such as KSA continue to be strong markets for EnerQuip.

“Recently it was estimated the global market for torque equipment and services is estimated at $75m per year. This year we are aiming to break the £25 million barrier, which would make EnerQuip a near $33m business and demonstrably a true market leader which is testament to the hard work of all the team.”

Tags