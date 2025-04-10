Aberdeen’s EnerQuip rakes in $10m in international sales

Oilfield equipment company EnerQuip says it has secured record new business worth $10 million in the first quarter of the year boosted by sales in the Middle East.

Launched in Aberdeen in June 2015, EnerQuip said recent capital sales included four mobile torque units (MTUs) to Abu Dhabi following investment in people and facilities in the region.

The company said its maintenance and servicing work is also bringing in more than $1 million per month in new business and the firm is seeking to recruit to grow its technical team in the Middle East.

Managing director Andrew Robins said: “A patient and strategic approach has enabled us to create sustainable growth and adopting a global vision from the start has ensured that we have correctly positioned the company to capitalise on opportunities, wherever they may be.

“EnerQuip started in a downturn meaning that the company learned the resilience needed to withstand many and varied challenges throughout our ten years in business, but our ability to overcome allows us to face the future with confidence and optimism as we welcome the next chapter in the EnerQuip story.”

Head of sales Darren Bragg, who relocated to the United Arab Emirates in 2023, said: “The real strength of the first three months of the year has been testament to the investment made in the Middle East region.

“Our mobile torque nit (MTU) equipment has continued to be in high demand in the UAE, and countries such as KSA continue to be strong markets for EnerQuip.

“Recently it was estimated the global market for torque equipment and services is estimated at $75m per year. This year we are aiming to break the £25 million barrier, which would make EnerQuip a near $33m business and demonstrably a true market leader which is testament to the hard work of all the team.”