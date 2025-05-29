Aberdeen’s Wood wins deal to reduce gas flaring in Iraq

Aberdeen-based Wood will help decarbonise some of Iraq’s largest oil fields after receiving a series of contracts worth around $100m to reduce gas flaring reduction.

Wood will deliver brownfield engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and modifications solutions to enhance operational efficiency and minimise environmental impacts, in support of Iraq’s commitment to reduce gas flaring by 78% by the end of 2025.

The reimbursable contracts will be delivered by Wood’s team in Iraq and the UAE. Wood will recruit 60 new employees to support the successful delivery of these projects.

Wood president of operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa Ellis Renforth said: “We are working in partnership with our clients to achieve Iraq’s energy ambitions and deliver a sustainable energy future for the country.

“Wood Iraq has extensive knowledge of our clients’ infrastructure, operations and goals, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and reduce the impact of gas flaring while maintaining critical production.”

Wood has brought in multiple deals across the Middle East in recent months, adding to its order book in the region. Most recently, it secured a contract from Emirati chemicals company TA’ZIZ to help develop the UAE’s first methanol production facility.

It also won a FEED services deal from Petroleum Development Oman and a pair of engineering and procurement contracts for a TotalEnergies gas project in Iraq.

The company has also been under a long-running takeover bid from Middle Eastern company Sidara, which is said to be offering a possible 35p per share for Wood, which would value the company at £240 million.

Wood has extended the final takeover deadline multiple times, prolonging the uncertainty facing the business.