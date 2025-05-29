Aberdeen’s Wood wins deal to reduce gas flaring in Iraq

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Aberdeen’s Wood wins deal to reduce gas flaring in Iraq

Wood will add 60 new employees to its teams in Iraq and the UAE to support the delivery of these projects.

May 29th 2025, 7:12 am Updated: May 29th 2025, 7:12 am
2 min read
CR0047571, Katherine Ferries, Aberdeen. Locator of Wood, Sir Ian Wood House, Altens Industrial Estate. Tuesday, March ?, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson© DC Thomson
Michael Behr

Aberdeen-based Wood will help decarbonise some of Iraq’s largest oil fields after receiving a series of contracts worth around $100m to reduce gas flaring reduction.

Wood will deliver brownfield engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and modifications solutions to enhance operational efficiency and minimise environmental impacts, in support of Iraq’s commitment to reduce gas flaring by 78% by the end of 2025.

The reimbursable contracts will be delivered by Wood’s team in Iraq and the UAE. Wood will recruit 60 new employees to support the successful delivery of these projects.

Wood president of operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa Ellis Renforth said: “We are working in partnership with our clients to achieve Iraq’s energy ambitions and deliver a sustainable energy future for the country.

“Wood Iraq has extensive knowledge of our clients’ infrastructure, operations and goals, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and reduce the impact of gas flaring while maintaining critical production.”

Wood has brought in multiple deals across the Middle East in recent months, adding to its order book in the region. Most recently, it secured a contract from Emirati chemicals company TA’ZIZ to help develop the UAE’s first methanol production facility.

It also won a FEED services deal from Petroleum Development Oman and a pair of engineering and procurement contracts for a TotalEnergies gas project in Iraq.

The company has also been under a long-running takeover bid from Middle Eastern company Sidara, which is said to be offering a possible 35p per share for Wood, which would value the company at £240 million.

Wood has extended the final takeover deadline multiple times, prolonging the uncertainty facing the business.

