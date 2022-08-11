McDermott wins FEED work on offshore pipelines in Qatar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

McDermott wins FEED work on offshore pipelines in Qatar

McDermott International has won a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract from QatarEnergy (QE) under the North Field expansion project.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/08/2022, 7:52 am
It did not reveal the value of the work.

The service company will work on a plan for the North Field South (NFS) offshore pipelines and power cables project. The contract follows other awards to McDermott this year for jackets, topsides and pipelines in the related projects.

The NFS project will provide more feed gas to Qatar’s planned LNG expansion. The aim is to boost total production to 126 million tonnes per year, from the current 77mn tpy.

“McDermott is one of the most experienced engineering and construction firms serving the LNG market and has delivered more than 30 LNG Pre-FEED and FEED projects over the past ten years,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with QatarEnergy to contribute to the development of this strategic offshore development.”

McDermott Qatar country manager Neil Gunnion said the company had decades of experience of working in Qatar. It is “significantly increasing localisation efforts with the Tawteen In-Country Value (ICV) programme,” Gunnion said.

“McDermott is uniquely positioned to combine its EPC expertise with FEED and ensure that our design is practical, safe, and commercially viable.”

McDermott’s FEED work will cover studies on offshore and onshore pipelines, cables and associated facilities. It will manage the work in its local Doha office, with support from the Chennai office.

The first phase of Qatar’s expansion programme is North Field East (NFE). This will increase production from 77mn tpy to 110mn. The NFS will consist of the second phase of expansion, which aims to provide the next step to 126mn tpy of production.

