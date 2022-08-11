McDermott wins FEED work on offshore pipelines in Qatar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

McDermott International has won a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract from QatarEnergy (QE) under the North Field expansion project.

It did not reveal the value of the work.

The service company will work on a plan for the North Field South (NFS) offshore pipelines and power cables project. The contract follows other awards to McDermott this year for jackets, topsides and pipelines in the related projects.

The NFS project will provide more feed gas to Qatar’s planned LNG expansion. The aim is to boost total production to 126 million tonnes per year, from the current 77mn tpy.

“McDermott is one of the most experienced engineering and construction firms serving the LNG market and has delivered more than 30 LNG Pre-FEED and FEED projects over the past ten years,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with QatarEnergy to contribute to the development of this strategic offshore development.”

McDermott Qatar country manager Neil Gunnion said the company had decades of experience of working in Qatar. It is “significantly increasing localisation efforts with the Tawteen In-Country Value (ICV) programme,” Gunnion said.

“McDermott is uniquely positioned to combine its EPC expertise with FEED and ensure that our design is practical, safe, and commercially viable.”

McDermott’s FEED work will cover studies on offshore and onshore pipelines, cables and associated facilities. It will manage the work in its local Doha office, with support from the Chennai office.

The first phase of Qatar’s expansion programme is North Field East (NFE). This will increase production from 77mn tpy to 110mn. The NFS will consist of the second phase of expansion, which aims to provide the next step to 126mn tpy of production.