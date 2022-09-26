In Scholz’s UAE lighthouse talks, RWE scores a first LNG cargo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

In Scholz’s UAE lighthouse talks, RWE scores a first LNG cargo

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has signed agreements on securing new energy supplies during a visit to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/09/2022, 10:03 am
The Hoegh Giant FSRU: berthed at H-Energy's Jaigarh terminal in India
The two signed an Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA) agreement, according to UAE news agency WAM.

As part of this deal, Adnoc agreed to provide a first LNG delivery for RWE at Germany’s Brunsbüttel terminal in late December.

Adnoc also agreed to provide test cargoes of low-carbon ammonia to various German customers, such as Steag and Aurubis. The first of these deliveries arrived in Hamburg this month. Adnoc also celebrated its first diesel delivery to Germany this month and agreed with Wilhelm Hoyer to deliver up to 250,000 tonnes per month of diesel in 2023.

WAM quoted Scholz as saying the ESIA would “enable the swift implementation of strategic lighthouse projects on the focus areas of renewable energies, hydrogen, LNG and climate action”.

Scholz visited Saudi Arabia first, on September 24. He went on to hold talks with Qatari officials in Doha and then to the UAE.

RWE’s LNG

Adnoc will deliver 137,000 cubic metres of LNG in this first cargo to the FSRU operated by Elbehafen LNG. RWE has chartered Hoegh LNG’s Giant FSRU for the work.

The Abu Dhabi-based company also agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the delivery of multi-year LNG supplies. This will involve cargoes being delivered to Germany from 2023.

“As RWE, we are committed to actively support the German government to make energy supply as secure as possible,” said RWE CEO Markus Krebber.

Adnoc head Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber welcomed the signing of a first LNG deal with a German customer. “As a customer-focused business, ADNOC is accelerating its gas production and processing capacity to meet growing global demand for LNG, a key fuel, both in today’s energy mix, and a critical fuel in the energy transition.”

Offshore wind

Masdar, part owned by Adnoc, also struck a deal to invest in offshore wind projects with RWE. Al Jaber said the Masdar agreement supported “our broader efforts to grow renewable energy capacity and meet the world’s clean energy needs”.

Krebber noted RWE was working with Masdar at the London Array offshore wind farm. “Together we will explore the potential for widening the scope of our partnership in offshore wind to further projects,” he said.

RWE and Masdar agreed to explore opportunities in a number of different countries.

WAM reported that the focus would be on the North Sea and Baltic Sea in Germany. This could reach up to 10 GW of renewable energy production capacity by 2030.

