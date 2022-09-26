In Scholz’s UAE lighthouse talks, RWE scores a first LNG cargo

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has signed agreements on securing new energy supplies during a visit to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The two signed an Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA) agreement, according to UAE news agency WAM.

As part of this deal, Adnoc agreed to provide a first LNG delivery for RWE at Germany’s Brunsbüttel terminal in late December.

Adnoc also agreed to provide test cargoes of low-carbon ammonia to various German customers, such as Steag and Aurubis. The first of these deliveries arrived in Hamburg this month. Adnoc also celebrated its first diesel delivery to Germany this month and agreed with Wilhelm Hoyer to deliver up to 250,000 tonnes per month of diesel in 2023.

WAM quoted Scholz as saying the ESIA would “enable the swift implementation of strategic lighthouse projects on the focus areas of renewable energies, hydrogen, LNG and climate action”.

Scholz visited Saudi Arabia first, on September 24. He went on to hold talks with Qatari officials in Doha and then to the UAE.

RWE’s LNG

Adnoc will deliver 137,000 cubic metres of LNG in this first cargo to the FSRU operated by Elbehafen LNG. RWE has chartered Hoegh LNG’s Giant FSRU for the work.

The Abu Dhabi-based company also agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the delivery of multi-year LNG supplies. This will involve cargoes being delivered to Germany from 2023.

“As RWE, we are committed to actively support the German government to make energy supply as secure as possible,” said RWE CEO Markus Krebber.

Adnoc head Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber welcomed the signing of a first LNG deal with a German customer. “As a customer-focused business, ADNOC is accelerating its gas production and processing capacity to meet growing global demand for LNG, a key fuel, both in today’s energy mix, and a critical fuel in the energy transition.”

Offshore wind

Masdar, part owned by Adnoc, also struck a deal to invest in offshore wind projects with RWE. Al Jaber said the Masdar agreement supported “our broader efforts to grow renewable energy capacity and meet the world’s clean energy needs”.

Krebber noted RWE was working with Masdar at the London Array offshore wind farm. “Together we will explore the potential for widening the scope of our partnership in offshore wind to further projects,” he said.

RWE and Masdar agreed to explore opportunities in a number of different countries.

WAM reported that the focus would be on the North Sea and Baltic Sea in Germany. This could reach up to 10 GW of renewable energy production capacity by 2030.