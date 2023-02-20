QE continues to consolidate control, taking over LNG marketing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

QE continues to consolidate control, taking over LNG marketing

QE currently manages the marketing and sale of all Qatar's exported products, bar LNG and Helium.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/02/2023, 12:38 pm Updated: 20/02/2023, 12:39 pm
QatarEnergy (QE) is taking marketing of LNG in house, moving it away from being the responsibility of Qatargas.

QE said it expected to have completed the transfer of this work by the end of 2023. The company said it would take skills from both organisation. This would “create an enhanced center of excellence for the marketing and sale of all energy products” exported from Qatar.

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and head of QE, Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, said the transfer was a “strategic decision taken as part of [QE’s] growth journey and reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellence in everything we do”. Such a move would strengthen Qatar’s LNG offering, he said, and allow it to “provide a unified customer and stakeholder interface with greater value”.

Global vision

Qatargas has 14 LNG trains, producing 77 million tonnes per year, with a chartered fleet of 69 vessels. The company also has two helium units, producing just under 10,000 tpy.

“This move takes QatarEnergy one step closer to achieving our vision to becoming one of the best energy companies in the world, and we are grateful for the support that our trusted international partners have placed in us for delivering on this critical strategic initiative,” Al-Kaabi said.

“It goes without saying that we will ensure business continuity and a seamless transition, during which Qatargas will continue to deliver on all its commitments with no interruption.”

QE owns 70% of Qatargas. The unit covers 10 incorporated joint ventures and one unincorporated. QE, in early 2021, ousted its joint venture partners TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil from Qatargas 1, which produces 9.9mn tpy.

In October 2022, QE said it would oversee trading of its share of production from the Golden Pass LNG project. It is working on this US facility with ExxonMobil.

