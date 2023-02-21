NewMed invests in plan for Israeli LNG exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

NewMed invests in plan for Israeli LNG exports

The Israeli company has also talked about building a third gathering line at Leviathan, with a final investment decision (FID) due early this year.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/02/2023, 3:06 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
A drilling rig flares gas on a blue sea
Drill stem test at Leviathan. Source: Albatross Aerial Perspective, via Delek Drilling

NewMed Energy has begun investigating the possibility of floating LNG (FLNG) at its Leviathan field, offshore Israel.

Partners in Leviathan have agreed to budget $96.4 million for pre front-end engineering and design (FEED) work on Phase 1B.

The proposed FLNG project would have capacity of 4.6 million tonnes per year.

Should the plan move ahead at this scale it would be the largest FLNG project in the world. Shell’s Prelude FLNG, in Australia, has the capacity to produce 3.6mn tpy.

Work would involve expanding production by 9 billion cubic metres per year of gas, to reach a total of 21 bcm per year.

NewMed CEO Yossi Abu said the work was a significant step in expansion at Leviathan. “The local, regional and global markets are expecting this move”, he said. The partners are “working hard to promote it”.

An FLNG facility at Leviathan would allow the partners to sell gas around the world. The plan would also see more Leviathan gas going into the local market.

“Israel has significant quantities of discovered natural gas, and more quantities of yet undiscovered gas. The steps we are taking today, alongside moves promoted by the government, will drive the natural gas market forward and make Israel a significant player in the global gas market,” Abu said.

NewMed has a 45.34% stake in Leviathan, while Chevron Mediterranean has 39.66% and Ratio Energies 15%.

The plan is to spend $44.9mn on pre-FEED work on expanding the production system at Leviathan. This would involve subsea infrastructure plans and changes at the platform. The remaining $51.5mn would go on pre-FEED work for the FLNG facility.

NewMed said its share would total $43.7mn.

Growth routes

Leviathan currently exports gas to the domestic market but also Egypt and Jordan.

NewMed signed a non-binding deal to supply LNG to Uniper in November 2022. At the time, the two sides said this would either involve exporting gas via existing facilities in Egypt or at a new independent FLNG facility in Israel.

The Israeli company has also talked about building a third gathering line at Leviathan, with a final investment decision (FID) due early this year. The link, which would run from the wells to the platform, would cost an estimated $550mn.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts