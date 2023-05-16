Qatar dishes out $10bn EPC work on next LNG phase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Qatar dishes out $10bn EPC work on next LNG phase

Technip reported that the NFS project would involve a CCS facility of 1.5mn tpy, making the LNG plant emit 25% less than other such plants.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/05/2023, 2:30 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by QatarEnergyQatar signing off on an EPC contract for the construction of two major LNG trains at North Field South (NFS)
QatarEnergy (QE) awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for two new major LNG trains to Technip Energies and Consolidated Contractors Co. (CCC). Picture shows; QE signs an EPC contract with Technip Energies and CCC . Doha. Supplied by QatarEnergy Date; 16/05/2023

QatarEnergy (QE) awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for two new major LNG trains to Technip Energies and Consolidated Contractors Co. (CCC).

QE reported the EPC contract was worth around $10 billion. Technip described the contract as major, which it defines as being worth more than 1bn euros ($1.09bn).

The work involves the construction of two trains, with 16 million tonnes per year of capacity, at the North Field South (NFS) project.

In addition to the trains, the EPC work also covers gas treatment facilities, NGL recovery, helium extraction and refining at Ras Laffan.

© Supplied by QatarEnergy
Supplied by QatarEnergy Date; 16/05/2023

QE has a 75% stake in the NFS development. It has signed up TotalEnergies, Shell and ConocoPhillips for the other 25%.

QE president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, signed the contract today. In attendance was Technip president Arnaud Pieton and CCC managing director in Qatar Oussama El Jerbi. Other executives attended, including Qatargas CEO Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Al-Kaabi said the contract award was “yet another significant milestone in the world’s largest LNG project, reinforcing our commitment to meeting the global demand for Natural Gas”.

CCS plans

The project involves one of the largest CO2 carbon capture and storage facilities. QE aims to have 11mn tpy of CCS capacity by 2035. Technip reported that the NFS project would involve a CCS facility of 1.5mn tpy, making the LNG plant emit 25% less than other such plants.

The project will be linked to the power grid. It will receive a “significant” amount of energy from a solar facility under construction in Ras Laffan. Other environmental points raised by QE include a boil-off gas recovery system and tertiary water recovery.

Qatar currently has capacity of around 77mn tpy of LNG. The North Field East (NFE) development will boost LNG production to 110mn tpy. Adding NFS on top will bring it to 126mn tpy, it should start in 2027.

