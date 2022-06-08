Israel will secure Energean FPSO, warns off Lebanon

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Israeli government has stepped in to warn off Hezbollah and Lebanon from interfering with the recently arrived Energean Power FPSO, on the Karish field.

Lebanon has disputed the legitimacy of Energean’s (LON:ENOG) FPSO deployment and raised the suggestion that the Karish field may lie within its territorial waters. Hezbollah, the terrorist group, appeared to voice its support of the Lebanese position.

Israeli Minister of Defence Benny Gantz said the Karish FPSO was a “strategic asset” for Israel.

“The state of Israel prioritises the protection of its strategic assets, and is prepared to defend them and the security of its infrastructure, all in accordance with its rights,” Gantz said.

Energean has moored the FPSO in Israeli territory. It will not produce gas from disputed areas, he said.

“At the same time, we call on the republic of Lebanon to accelerate negotiations on the maritime border,” Gantz continued. “Locating gas-based energy sources can greatly assist Lebanon’s economy and its citizens, and it is in the interest of the republic of Lebanon to advance the dialogue on this matter. We hope that this will occur.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid echoed Gantz on the issue.

Provocation

Lebanon President Michel Aoun said the country would carry out diplomatic efforts in protest at Israel’s move.

Any “exploration, drilling, or extraction activities” by Israel in the disputed areas is a “provocation”. This would be an “act of aggression that threatens international peace and security”.

An-Nahar quoted Hezbollah-affiliated MP Muhammad Raad as saying Lebanon should choose companies to explore in its own waters.

“Whoever is afraid that the Israeli enemy will approach this company, we will take care of his reaction, but it is not good to mortgage our country to our own ambitions, our factional interests, our petty fears, and our whims about occupying some positions.”

The US is helping mediate the maritime dispute. Aoun suggested US envoy to the region Amos Hochstein may arrive soon. Official US reports have denied such plans.

Energean intends to begin producing from the Karish field in the third quarter, likely in September. There have been talks in the past around supplying gas from Israel to Lebanon, via Syria.

Lebanon has expressed opposition to Energean’s plans to drill on Karish in the past. In September 2021 discussions on the drilling plans were held in Lebanon’s parliament.