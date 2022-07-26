Hezbollah issues threat against Karish’s September start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Offshore

Hezbollah issues threat against Karish’s September start

Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah has issued a new threat to Israel’s activities offshore, including around Energean’s Karish development.
By Ed Reed
26/07/2022, 3:24 pm
The helideck is installed on the Energean Power in January 2021
Hezbollah can project power throughout the space, he said. “Mark these words: we will reach Karish, beyond Karish, and beyond, beyond Karish,” the Hezbollah secretary general said.

He was talking to Al Mayadeen on the 40th anniversary of Hezbollah’s founding.

Nasrallah said the dispute did not just relate to Energean’s Karish field or the Qana prospect, which lies to the north of Karish. “It is about all of the oil and gas fields looted by Israel in Palestine’s waters in exchange for Lebanon’s rights,” he said.

The Hezbollah official said Israel was working to cash in on the opportunity of higher demand. US President Joe Biden “does not want war in the region”, Nasrallah said, “and this is an opportunity to pressure [them] for our oil”.

Energean has projected starting up gas production Karish in September. Should this occur before the dispute between Lebanon and Israel has been resolved “we are heading toward a confrontation”, Nasrallah said. “We have set a goal that we will seek to achieve no matter what, and we will resort to anything to this end.”

State talks

The Hezbollah official went on to say the Lebanon government was “incapable” of making the right decisions on the offshore. “Therefore, the resistance must take this decision,” he said.

Lebanon had initially demanded Karish. However, its approach has softened in recent times. The government appears to be willing to forego Karish in exchange for confirmation that Qana lies within Lebanese waters.

The US is acting as a mediator in the talks between Israel and Lebanon. State Department negotiator Amos Hochstein is expected back in Beirut this week.

Hezbollah launched three reconnaissance drones in the direction of Karish early this month. Israel destroyed all three.

