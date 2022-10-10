Energean begins Karish test as border talks reach peak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Offshore

Energean begins Karish test as border talks reach peak

Israel has approved “certain testing procedures” for Energean, allowing the company to begin tests as its Karish gas field.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/10/2022, 7:50 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EnergeanAn FPSO moves along
Picture shows; Energean Power FPSO . En route to Israel. Supplied by Energean Date; Unknown

Israel has approved “certain testing procedures” for Energean, allowing the company to begin tests as its Karish gas field.

The company described this as an important step in the commissioning process for its Energean Power FPSO. The Israeli Ministry of Energy approved the testing, the company said, beginning the flow of gas from onshore to the FPSO.

Starting up Karish comes at a delicate time for Israel and its offshore.

The country is in the midst of negotiations with Lebanon in an attempt to iron out disputes over the maritime border.

Lebanon has expressed a claim to the area around Karish, while Israel has made clear it will protect its interests.

The US is working to mediate the discussion between the two neighbours. Also expressing an interest in how the discussion plays out is Hezbollah.

The terrorist organisation flew three unarmed drones towards Karish in July. Israel shot all three down and vowed to provide protection for its energy infrastructure.

Hezbollah has also warned that it would carry out an attack to prevent the start of Karish. Israeli troops are said to be on high alert in the country’s north.

US mediator Amos Hochstein was reported on October 9 to have sent a final proposal to both Israel and Lebanon. Israel rejected a deal last week, local sources have said.

