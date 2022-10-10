Energean begins Karish test as border talks reach peak

An error occurred. Please try again.

Israel has approved “certain testing procedures” for Energean, allowing the company to begin tests as its Karish gas field.

The company described this as an important step in the commissioning process for its Energean Power FPSO. The Israeli Ministry of Energy approved the testing, the company said, beginning the flow of gas from onshore to the FPSO.

Starting up Karish comes at a delicate time for Israel and its offshore.

The country is in the midst of negotiations with Lebanon in an attempt to iron out disputes over the maritime border.

Lebanon has expressed a claim to the area around Karish, while Israel has made clear it will protect its interests.

The US is working to mediate the discussion between the two neighbours. Also expressing an interest in how the discussion plays out is Hezbollah.

The terrorist organisation flew three unarmed drones towards Karish in July. Israel shot all three down and vowed to provide protection for its energy infrastructure.

Hezbollah has also warned that it would carry out an attack to prevent the start of Karish. Israeli troops are said to be on high alert in the country’s north.

US mediator Amos Hochstein was reported on October 9 to have sent a final proposal to both Israel and Lebanon. Israel rejected a deal last week, local sources have said.