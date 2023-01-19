Adnoc hands out early offshore Hail and Ghasha work

An error occurred. Please try again.

Adnoc has awarded a pre-construction award for offshore facilities on the Hail and Ghasha project to a group including National Petroleum Construction Co. (NPCC).

NPCC, a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), will carry out the work with Saipem and China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corp. (CPECC).

The pre-construction service agreement covers early project activity for the work. This includes initial detailed engineering and procurement of long-lead items.

The award also includes the preparation of an open book estimate for the full project delivery scope. NPCC said Adnoc would consider the estimate as part of its final investment decision (FID) process.

NPCC said the value of this early works award was around $60 million.

The company’s CEO Ahmed Al Dhaheri said NPCC was committed to having a “significant positive impact on the energy eco-system and the UAE economy”. This also tied in with supporting Adnoc developments, he said, and increasing the amount of in-country value (ICV).

“This, in turn, will help to develop local resources, as well as human capacity and talent. We look forward to working with our JV partners to ensure the success of this ambitious project,” Al Dhaheri said.

NMDC head Yasser Zaghloul said the award demonstrated Adnoc’s confidence in his company. NMDC is ready “to support Adnoc as they increase natural gas production in the UAE”.

Samsung Engineering, with its joint venture partners Technip Energies and Tecnimont, also won pre-construction work on the Hail and Ghasha project. The partners reported this contract was worth $80mn, for the early engineering and procurement works on the onshore facilities.