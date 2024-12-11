Aberdeenshire’s Stats Group opens up in Saudi Arabia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Offshore

Aberdeenshire’s Stats Group opens up in Saudi Arabia

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
11/12/2024, 8:01 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by STATSSTATS Group operations manager Joe Fraser (left) discusses a BISEP tool with a client.
STATS Group operations manager Joe Fraser (left) discusses a BISEP tool with a client.

Stats Group has invested six figures in a new base in Saudi Arabia, marking a strategic milestone in the company’s global growth.

The Kintore-based company has opened a 27,000 sq ft (2,500 sq m) base in Dammam in the country’s Eastern province.

A new Saudi operating company, Stats Limited Co for Oil Services, has also been awarded approved vendor status by one of the Kingdom’s leading energy operators.

© Supplied by STATS
Stats business development engineer, Mohammed Alfaqih, at the opening of the company’s Saudi Arabian facility.
STATS Group's Mohammed Alfaqih © Supplied by STATS
Mohammed Alfaqih, Stats business development engineer (right) with a client.

The pipeline engineering specialist has assigned more than $4 million (£3.1m) in assets and equipment to its Saudi business offering hot tap and double-block and bleed isolation services as well as an in-country inventory of large-diameter pipeline isolation equipment.

The service hub also includes offices, crane facilities, testing bays and equipment storage.

Aligning with Saudia Arabia’s “Vision 2030” programme, Stats is also committed to building a predominately Saudi workforce and has already employed nationals in business development, technical and engineering roles.

Stats vice president for the Middle East, Mark Gault, said: “We have a long standing relationship with the Kingdom’s leading energy sector companies and setting up a local entity and opening a base is the natural next step in growing our market presence.

“This investment not only strengthens our infrastructure and ability to more rapidly respond to clients needs, but it underlies our commitment to local innovation and to creating employment and skills learning opportunities for Saudi nationals.

“By opening our new service hub we can now host the largest inventory of hot tapping and isolation equipment in the region, and we have a unique qualification as the only approved contractor providing subsea hot tapping services for a national operator.”

The firm, which was acquired by Japanese industrial conglomerate Mitsui last year, now counts operations in Abu Dhabi, Oman and Qatar. The company now has approximately 160 staff based in the region – a 66% increase in the last year.

Gault added: “We firmly believe in having our own people on the ground in strategic markets and with our best-in-class technologies this is now paying off with engagement with high profile EPCs and end-clients at FEED stage, meaning Stats’ contribution to major projects is start-to -finish.”

 

Recommended for you

Tags