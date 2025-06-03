Energy companies in the Middle East have reported a year of record revenues as firms pursue oil and gas as well as clean technology investments, offering opportunities for firms targeting the region for contracts.

The bullish sentiment has been reported as part of the Energy Industries Council’s (EIC) annual Survive and Thrive Insight survey due out next month.

The global energy trade association which leads the research is hosting its annual Energy Exports Conference 2025 in Aberdeen Tuesday and Wednesday.

The council has identified a potential global market of 15,000 energy projects set to spend $16 trillion on capital expenditure.

Ryan McPherson, regional director for the Middle East, Africa, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at EIC said the conference is unique as it offers companies the chance to consider new markets at an event on their doorstep.

“Success for me looks like a company walking away after the end of two days thinking this is a market I need to consider more and EIC will help on that journey,” he said.

McPherson, who was raised in Aberdeen, said he aims to see the north-east region thrive and growing export capability will enable this – particularly when the UK market is constrained.

“Oil and gas or hydrocarbons has never been considered a dirty word in the Middle East. I think they understand the concept and they are focusing on producing at the lowest carbon footprint.”

He added: “In an ideal scenario I would like to see that there’s still the pipeline of activity in the north east,” he said.

“But in the interim there is this pipeline of opportunities we see overseas.”

McPherson is hosting delegations from UAE, Saudi Arabia and Libya where there is “a lot of activity happening”.

“One of the reasons I am over is to try and highlight the opportunities that are available.”

In the Middle East there is a “huge amount of expansion plans” he said, pointing to Adnoc’s P5 production enhancement plan, which aims to increase Abu Dhabi’s crude production to 5 million barrels per day by 2027.

Major firms in the Middle East are also establishing connections in China, which in turn offers another route of access to global hotspots. He said this is particularly the case for UK manufacturers that have set up in the Emirates in the last five to ten years – although if firms haven’t already set up there, now would be a good time to start.

“There’s also a lot of diversification into clean tech and hydrogen, whether that is in Oman, or the UAE, or Saudi.

“They are looking right across the globe for vendors, supply chain, companies that can help provide – tangible products equipment or services.

“The UK sits prime in that – it is well known for having an established track record in the North Sea here and also overseas as well.”

Tune into the Energy Voice Out Loud podcast on Friday 6 June for more on this interview and others at EIC’s Energy Exports 2025.