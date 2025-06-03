Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Offshore

Middle East energy sector on track for record revenues in 2025

UK energy supply chain firms should look at opportunities in the Middle East where oil and gas is not a dirty word

June 3rd 2025, 5:34 pm Updated: June 3rd 2025, 5:34 pm
2 min read
Sunset scene with parachute in air and giant flag on a building in background© Edward Reed/DCT Media
Abu Dhabi. Image: Edward Reed/DCT Medi
Erikka Askeland

Energy companies in the Middle East have reported a year of record revenues as firms pursue oil and gas as well as clean technology investments, offering opportunities for firms targeting the region for contracts.

The bullish sentiment has been reported as part of the Energy Industries Council’s (EIC) annual Survive and Thrive Insight survey due out next month.

The global energy trade association which leads the research is hosting its annual Energy Exports Conference 2025 in Aberdeen Tuesday and Wednesday.

The council has identified a potential global market of 15,000 energy projects set to spend $16 trillion on capital expenditure.

Ryan McPherson, regional director for the Middle East, Africa, Russia and the  Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at EIC said the conference is unique as it offers companies the chance to consider new markets at an event on their doorstep.

“Success for me looks like a company walking away after the end of two days thinking this is a market I need to consider more and EIC will help on that journey,” he said.

McPherson, who was raised in Aberdeen, said he aims to see the north-east region thrive and growing export capability will enable this – particularly when the UK market is constrained.

“Oil and gas or hydrocarbons has never been considered a dirty word in the Middle East. I think they understand the concept and they are focusing on producing at the lowest carbon footprint.”

He added: “In an ideal scenario I would like to see that there’s still the pipeline of activity in the north east,” he said.

“But in the interim there is this pipeline of opportunities we see overseas.”

McPherson is hosting delegations from UAE, Saudi Arabia and Libya where there is  “a lot of activity happening”.

“One of the reasons I am over is to try and highlight the opportunities that are available.”

In the Middle East there is a “huge amount of expansion plans” he said, pointing to Adnoc’s P5 production enhancement plan, which aims to increase Abu Dhabi’s crude production to 5 million barrels per day by 2027.

Major firms in the Middle East are also establishing connections in China, which in turn offers another route of access to global hotspots. He said this is particularly the case for UK manufacturers that have set up in the Emirates in the last five to ten years – although if firms haven’t already set up there, now would be a good time to start.

“There’s also a lot of diversification into clean tech and hydrogen, whether that is in Oman, or the UAE, or Saudi.

“They are looking right across the globe for vendors, supply chain, companies that can help provide – tangible products equipment or services.

“The UK sits prime in that – it is well known for having an established track record in the North Sea here and also overseas as well.”

Tune into the Energy Voice Out Loud podcast on Friday 6 June for more on this interview and others at EIC’s Energy Exports 2025.

