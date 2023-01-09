Qatar greenlights $6bn petrochemical plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Petrochemicals

Qatar greenlights $6bn petrochemical plan

The project is QE’s “largest investment ever in Qatar’s petrochemicals sector and the first direct investment in 12 years”, Al-Kaabi said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/01/2023, 9:47 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by QatarEnergyTwo men sign documents in front of company logos
QatarEnergy and CPChem will build the Ras Laffan Petrochemicals complex - a $6 billion integrated olefins and polyethylene facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City. Picture shows; Signing on for the Ras Laffan complex. Qatar. Supplied by QatarEnergy Date; 08/01/2023

QatarEnergy (QE) and Chevron Phillips Chemical have taken a final investment decision (FID) on the construction of a $6 billion petrochemicals complex at Ras Laffan.

QE president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi and CPChem president and CEO Bruce Chinn signed the agreement on January 8. The two have agreed to a new joint venture, with QE holding 70% and CPChem 30%.

Phillips 66 president and CEO Mark Lashier also attended the ceremony.

QE awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work on the ethylene plant to SCJV, a joint venture of Samsung Engineering and Taiwan’s CTCI. It awarded EPC work worth $1.3bn on the polyethylene plant to Maire Tecnimont, while Emerson won the main automation contract.

CPChem will provide project management services.

The company began early works in June 2022 and the Ras Laffan plant should start producing in late 2026.

It will be able to produce 2.1 million tonnes per year of ethylene from an ethane cracker. It will be one of the largest in the world. The plant will also have two polyethylene trains, capable of producing 1.7mn tpy.

Global plans

The project is QE’s “largest investment ever in Qatar’s petrochemicals sector and the first direct investment in 12 years”, Al-Kaabi said.

“There is no doubt that this cornerstone investment in Ras Laffan Industrial City marks an important milestone in QatarEnergy’s downstream expansion strategy. It will not only facilitate further expansion in the downstream and petrochemical sectors in Qatar, but will also reinforce our integrated position as a major global player in the upstream, LNG, and downstream sectors.”

QE and CPChem began work on a polymers facility in Texas in November 2022, in an investment worth $8.5bn. QE has a 49% stake, while CPChem has 51%.

CPChem’s Chinn said the company was expanding its global asset base, with a focus on accessing reliable, affordable feedstock. “This investment will help meet global demand for polyethylene products,” he said.

Chevron and Phillips 66 founded CPChem in 2000.

