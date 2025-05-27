Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Petrochemicals

Wood receives contract for UAE methanol plant

May 27th 2025, 7:07 am Updated: May 27th 2025, 7:07 am
2 min read
Wood Group headquarters in Aberdeen© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wood Group headquarters in Aberdeen.
Michael Behr

Wood has secured a contract from Emirati chemicals company TA’ZIZ to provide project management consultancy (PMC) to develop the UAE’s first methanol production facility.

Construction of the site in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi is expected to be completed by 2028.

Once finished, the plant will be one of the largest methanol plants in the world, producing 1.8 million tonnes per year.

Powered using the latest clean energy technology, the developer aims to make it among the most energy efficient.

Wood president of Eastern Hemisphere projects Gerry Traynor said: “Wood is continuing to deliver complex projects at scale for our clients in the Middle East region, a key strategic growth region.

“This win with TA’ZIZ is testament to our world-class expertise in downstream chemical facilities and extensive project management capabilities. We are proud to support TA’ZIZ on this significant project for the UAE.”

Around 40 Wood project management consultants, supported by experts at the company’s regional energy transition hub, will work with TA’ZIZ’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor to successfully deliver this project.

The new methanol contract adds to Wood’s recent Middle Eastern contract successes, including winning a FEED services deal from Petroleum Development Oman and a pair of engineering and procurement contracts for a TotalEnergies gas project in Iraq.

The company has also been under a long-running takeover bid from Middle Eastern company Sidara, which is said to be offering a possible 35p per share for Wood, which would value the company at £240 million.

Wood has extended the final takeover deadline multiple times, prolonging the uncertainty facing the business.

