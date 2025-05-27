Wood has secured a contract from Emirati chemicals company TA’ZIZ to provide project management consultancy (PMC) to develop the UAE’s first methanol production facility.

Construction of the site in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi is expected to be completed by 2028.

Once finished, the plant will be one of the largest methanol plants in the world, producing 1.8 million tonnes per year.

Powered using the latest clean energy technology, the developer aims to make it among the most energy efficient.

Wood president of Eastern Hemisphere projects Gerry Traynor said: “Wood is continuing to deliver complex projects at scale for our clients in the Middle East region, a key strategic growth region.

“This win with TA’ZIZ is testament to our world-class expertise in downstream chemical facilities and extensive project management capabilities. We are proud to support TA’ZIZ on this significant project for the UAE.”

Around 40 Wood project management consultants, supported by experts at the company’s regional energy transition hub, will work with TA’ZIZ’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor to successfully deliver this project.

The new methanol contract adds to Wood’s recent Middle Eastern contract successes, including winning a FEED services deal from Petroleum Development Oman and a pair of engineering and procurement contracts for a TotalEnergies gas project in Iraq.

The company has also been under a long-running takeover bid from Middle Eastern company Sidara, which is said to be offering a possible 35p per share for Wood, which would value the company at £240 million.

Wood has extended the final takeover deadline multiple times, prolonging the uncertainty facing the business.