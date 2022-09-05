Adnoc Offshore awards subsea gas line work to NPCC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Adnoc Offshore awards subsea gas line work to NPCC

Adnoc Offshore has awarded a $548 million contract on a new main gas line to National Petroleum Construction Co. (NPCC).
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/09/2022, 1:23 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Lower Zakum Source: Adnoc

Adnoc Offshore has awarded a $548 million contract on a new main gas line to National Petroleum Construction Co. (NPCC).

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) award will boost the Lower Zakum’s field to more than 700 million cubic feet per day. This is up from 430 mmcf per day.

The pipeline will handle the increased volumes of associated gas, produced as oil production rises to 450,000 barrels per day by 2025. The gas line should start up the same year.

“This contract award will enable us to produce more gas as we increase production capacity from Lower Zakum field,” said Adnoc Upstream executive director Yaser Saeed Almazrouei.

“This will support our integrated gas masterplan which is driving competitive gas recovery to enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE and industrial growth, while also helping to meet the increasing global demand for energy.”

More than 75% of the contract value will flow into the United Arab Emirates economy, under Adnoc’s in-country value (ICV) programme. NPCC will also create new jobs for locals, it said.

The subsea gas pipeline will run for 85 km from Zakum West Super Complex to Das Island. The EPC contract also covers the construction, installation and testing of a new platform at the field, in addition to a gas receiving facility at Das.

Adnoc Offshore and its partners have now committed to investing more than $5 billion in the offshore in recent weeks. This includes a $3.4bn award to Adnoc Drilling and $1.1bn award to Adnoc Logistics and Services.

“Lower Zakum is a strategic asset for ADNOC and the UAE and working with our international partners, we will continue to responsibly unlock and maximise value from the field in line with ADNOC’s 2030 smart growth strategy,” said Ahmad Saqer Al Suwaidi, ADNOC Offshore CEO.

“This award is an important part of the long-term development plan for the field and will help strengthen ADNOC’s position as a leading low-cost and low-carbon provider of energy for customers around the world.”

