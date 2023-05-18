Saipem wins FEED, EPCI work on Sakarya pipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Saipem wins FEED, EPCI work on Sakarya pipe

Saipem’s Castorone vessel will carry out the offshore operations, starting in the summer of 2024. The company previously worked on the first phase of the Sakarya field, which began producing in April.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/05/2023, 11:19 am Updated: 18/05/2023, 11:47 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SaipemBig ship with helipad on blue sea
Picture shows; Saipem's Castorone pipelaying vessel. Unknown. Supplied by Saipem Date; Unknown

Saipem has won a contract to work on the second phase of Turkey’s Sakarya field, in the Black Sea.

The service company said it would carry out the front-end engineering and design (FEED) and engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for TPAO. The work is on a 16 inch pipeline, 175 km long, in water depths of 2,200 metres.

Saipem’s Castorone vessel will carry out the offshore operations, starting in the summer of 2024. The company previously worked on the first phase of the Sakarya field, which began producing in April.

Saipem announced the contract alongside a decommissioning contract in the North Sea, with EnQuest. The two deals together totalled $850 million, it said.

Fabrizio Botta, Saipem chief commercial officer, said the awards demonstrated the company’s “excellent competitive positioning in the Offshore Engineering & Construction market, a sector that is experiencing a full expansion momentum of which Saipem is ready to seize the opportunities.

“The contract awarded in the Black Sea is a confirmation of Saipem’s prominent positioning and of its long-standing relationships with clients. The North Sea contract, finally, is a further example of Saipem’s capabilities in a segment where the combination of innovative engineering, unique assets and safe operations is crucial”.

Saipem will remove the Thistle A Platform’s jacket and topsides, using the Saipem 7000.

Local demand

TPAO announced last week that its Fatih rig had begun drilling the Amasra-3, a new well on the Sakarya field. This was the rig that drilled the initial discovery on the field, in 2020.

In late 2022, TPAO increased its estimate of reserves at the Sakarya field to 652 bcm.

The first phase is on course to reach 3.5 bcm per year, from 10 wells. This will rise to 14 bcm in the second phase, accounting for around 30% of Turkey’s consumption, according to initial documentation. The second phase will involve another 30 wells, bringing the total to 40.

The second phase will also need the onshore processing facility to be scaled up, to accommodate increased volumes.

Updated to correct North Sea decom contract to Thistle. 

