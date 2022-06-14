Shelf Drilling wins Aramco extension to 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Shelf Drilling wins Aramco extension to 2025

Saudi Aramco has extended its contract with Shelf Drilling for a jack-up rig in the Arabian Gulf.
By Ed Reed
14/06/2022, 1:07 pm
The drilling company said its Shelf Drilling Achiever had won a three-year contract extension. As a result, it should be available in December 2025.

The Shelf Drilling Achiever contract began in December 2019 and was due to end in December 2022. The jack-up is due to be out of service in the third quarter of this year, according to Shelf Drilling’s most recent fleet report.

The company signed the initial three-year contract in May 2019. At that time, it said the contract included a one-year option.

Aramco has seven of Shelf Drilling’s rigs under contract. Following the new Shelf Drilling Achiever contract, the next rig due to end its contract with Aramco is the Main Pass IV, in March 2025.

Four of the seven rigs – the High Island II, High Island IV, High Island IX and Main Pass I – are under contract until at least 2030.

Aramco extended the contract for the High Island V by three years in a recent deal. This will now work until May 2025.

Shelf Drilling does not disclose dayrates for its rigs. The average dayrate figure for the first quarter was $61,800, while effective utilisation was 85%.

“Tendering and marketing activity in the jack-up sector continues to improve in all geographies where we operate, and we have seen an acceleration over the past two months,” said CEO David Mullen in May.

