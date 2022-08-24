Adnoc Drilling adds another premium jack-up to fleet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Adnoc Drilling adds another premium jack-up to fleet

Adnoc Drilling has bought its fourth jack-up rig this year, bringing its total to 28, one of the largest such fleets in the world.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/08/2022, 4:24 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ADNOCAdnoc electrification
The Upper Zakum artificial island

The Abu Dhabi-based company said it had paid $70 million for the premium jack-up. It did not reveal who it had bought the rig from. It expects all four of the jack-ups bought this year to be in service before 2023.

Adnoc Drilling struck deals on two rigs at the end of May and the third in June.

“The acquisition of this additional premium drilling unit is central to our bold growth strategy and the rig will support us in delivering on our commitments to shareholders,” Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, CEO of Adnoc Drilling, said.

The company has said that its rig acquisition programme is “central to its strategic plan” for growth. The aim is to boost revenues and shareholder returns.

“Over the past 50 years, ADNOC Drilling has grown in size, stature and capability. Our position today, as owner and operator of one of the largest offshore jack-up fleets in the world is testament to the expertise of our people and the visionary leadership of the UAE,” the CEO said.

Contracts in high places

Adnoc Drilling posted its results earlier in August. The company boosted its net profit 34% in the first half of the year, to $379 million, while revenue was up 13% at $1.27 billion. EBITDA was $580mn, up 16% year on year.

The company’s offshore unit posted revenue of $288mn for the first half, flat to the previous year. Revenue fell in the second quarter on a year on year basis, down 8%, because of activity and delays in replacing rented rigs.

In addition to the three jack-ups it bought in the first half, Adnoc Drilling also added five Helmerich & Payne FlexRigs.

Adnoc has awarded substantial contracts to Adnoc Drilling. At the end of July, it awarded a $2bn contract for the Ghasha offshore project. In early August, Adnoc confirmed another $3.4bn in contracts for eight premium jack-ups, to work on Adnoc Offshore plans.

