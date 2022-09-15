Trillion lines up spud for Turkish gas bonanza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Trillion lines up spud for Turkish gas bonanza

Trillion Energy International’s Uranus rig has arrived on site for drilling offshore Turkey, with the aim of bringing on new gas production by the end of October.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/09/2022, 12:03 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Turkey news
Turkey news

Trillion Energy International’s Uranus rig has arrived on site for drilling offshore Turkey, with the aim of bringing on new gas production by the end of October.

Turkey’s TPAO reported Uranus had reached the well site in the Black Sea’s South Akçakoca Sub-Basin. The Turkish company reported that it would begin work in the coming days.

Canada-based Trillion said on September 6 the Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP) owned rig would arrive on September 11 at the SASB gas field.

Trillion CEO Arthur Halleran has noted the attractive economics of producing in Turkey.

The company can sell its gas for US$30.68 per 1,000 cubic feet, he said. A presentation in July showed gas prices of $18.

“We expect further upward price pressure on natural gas to occur over the winter.”

Starting production in late October will allow Trillion to capture high gas prices, he said.

The company must pay a 12.5% royalty on production, while opex costs are only $1 per 1,000 cubic feet. Trillion has a 49% stake in SASB, while TPAO has the other 51%.

The Uranus rig is scheduled to drill 17 wells, between 2022 and 2024. There are four gas platforms on location, with a 16 km pipeline tied back into an onshore plant. Gross project costs are $608 million, with Trillion responsible for 49%.

Wells are expected to come online every 45 days, the company has said, which will generate cashflow to sustain drilling.

Trillion has also noted the presence of additional exploration prospects around SASB. The company reports 13 more prospects, close to the platforms.

Once production has begun, Trillion plans to begin exploring – with a focus on finding large gas fields. The company has pointed to the Tuna-1 and Amasra-1 discoveries in the same basin.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts