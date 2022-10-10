Adnoc Offshore hands out another $1.53bn drilling deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Adnoc Offshore hands out another $1.53bn drilling deal

Adnoc Offshore has awarded a $1.53 billion contract to the company’s Adnoc Drilling unit.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/10/2022, 7:37 am
© Supplied by AdnocAerial view of drilling rig
Adnoc Offshore has awarded a $1.53 billion contract to the company’s Adnoc Drilling unit.

The drilling company will provide jack-ups and island rigs, in addition to integrated drilling services (IDS). More than 80% of the contract value will remain in the United Arab Emirates, under Adnoc’s in-country value (ICV) programme.

The contract runs for two years. Adnoc Drilling will provide 12 jack-ups and two island rigs.

“Through this award, Adnoc Offshore will continue to responsibly harness the energy in Abu Dhabi’s waters, as we increase production capacity to meet the world’s growing demand for energy with lower carbon intensity oil and gas,” said Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Adnoc Upstream Executive Director.

He went on to described Adnoc Drilling as a world leader in drilling and completion services.

“Their deep expertise and wide technical capability will maximise value and minimize the environmental footprint of every well as Adnoc expands its production capacity. The substantial [ICV] generated through this contract will support the directives of our wise leadership to grow and diversify the UAE economy.”

The company said the work would capitalise on Adnoc Drilling’s ability to provide services from start to finish.

Adnoc is working on plans to boost oil production to 5 million barrels per day by 2030. It also aims to make the UAE self sufficient in terms of gas production.

Adnoc Drilling has been buying up rigs as it works to expand its service offering this year. In late September, the company said it had signed up to buy two more premium jack-ups for $140 million.

In October 2021, the company had 96 rigs, it aims to reach 122 by the end of 2024.

