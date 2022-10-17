Al Seer launches shipbuilding venture with Damen, DTec

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Al Seer launches shipbuilding venture with Damen, DTec

Abu Dhabi’s Al Seer Marine has struck a joint venture deal with Damen Shipyards and financier DTec Industries.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/10/2022, 12:47 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Al Seer MarineEmerald boat at dock
Abu Dhabi's Al Seer Marine has struck a joint venture deal with Damen Shipyards and financier DTec Industries. Picture shows; Al Seer's LPG carrier. UAE. Supplied by Al Seer Marine Date; 10/06/2022

Abu Dhabi’s Al Seer Marine has struck a joint venture deal with Damen Shipyards and financier DTec Industries.

Al Seer, owned by International Holding Co. (IHC), aims to cash in on the recent surge of interest in shipbuilding. The company announced its move in a statement to the Abu Dhabi stock market.

During the pandemic, demand for new vessels ebbed. Over the last 12 months, though, the market recovery has driven a swathe of contracts.

“With the current market indicators, we are confident this strategic joint venture will play a key role in Al Seer Marine’s growth which will be a great added value to our shareholders,” Al Seer CEO Guy Neivens said.

The executive predicted the global marine vessel market would grow from $170.75 billion in 2021 to $188.57bn in 2028.

“The collaboration with Damen Shipyards and DTec aligns well with Al Seer Marine’s strategy in becoming a global brand in developing world-class marine vessels,” he said.

Al Seer said the venture aims to “help position the UAE as the industry centre of excellence”. The joint venture aims to sell, build and maintain marine vessels around the world, it said.

Damen is based in the Netherlands, but has operations in 120 countries. DTec, meanwhile, is based in Singapore and provides finance for various sectors, but with a focus on maritime opportunities.

Tanker squeeze

Al Seer posted net profits of 883 million dirhams ($240mn) for the second quarter of this year, from $112mn in the same quarter of 2021.

The company said its financials benefited from its investments in freight solutions and acquisitions of VLCCs and VLGCs.

Neivens, speaking in July, said the company was staying vigilant “to remedy any obstacle and to capitalise on opportunities in the maritime industry to build further scale and drive revenue”. The company aimed to buy 10-15 ships this year, it said.

Al Seer bought two VLCCs in June suggesting they would provide returns of 20%. Increased oil production and a declining VLCC order book, it said, would fuel this investment.

