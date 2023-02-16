Borr reactivating last rig in its fleet as drilling optimism mounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Borr reactivating last rig in its fleet as drilling optimism mounts

Increasing EBITDA and reducing leverage “could enable a global refinancing of the company in 2024”, Schorn said. This “should ultimately accommodate dividend payments to shareholders".
16/02/2023, 12:06 pm
© Borr DrillingBorr Drilling common shares

Borr Drilling is reactivating its Hild rig to be ready to start operations later this year, which would mean all 22 of its rigs are in action.

The company reported its fourth quarter results this morning. Total operating revenues increased 38% from the third quarter of 2022, reaching $148.6 million. However, it reported a net loss of $21.3mn, a reduction of $33.6mn from the previous quarter.

In a positive sign of things to come, the total contract revenue backlog at the end of December reached $1.7 billion, up nearly 200% year on year.

Borr is preparing its Frigg rig for work in the Middle East, where it will begin operations as Arabia III in the third quarter of this year.

“We are also activating our last rig ‘Hild’ to be ready to commence operations in a similar timeframe. This would result in all 22 delivered rigs in our fleet to be contracted and active,” said CEO Patrick Schorn.

Borr classifies the Hild as available. The 2020 built rig is currently warm stacked in Singapore.

“Our fourth quarter showed strong performance, both from an operational and financial perspective. Both the technical and economic utilization of our fleet were above 98.5% for the quarter and at the same time our top line grew by 38%,” Schorn said.

The high level of use “is a clear testament to the strong service quality focus of our teams in the field. Safety, service quality and delivering the value our customers deserve, are the key priorities in our organization.”

Debt juggling

Borr also refinanced its secured debt and extended maturities in the fourth quarter, pushing this out from 2023 to 2025.

It raised another $400mn of debt, through a $250mn convertible bond and a $150mn secured bond, in January this year. This will go to refinancing the outstanding $350mn convertible maturing in May.

Total debt at the end of December was $1.58bn. Most of this debt comes due in 2025.

“With all near-term maturities addressed, our financial focus now turns to delivering on our guidance of Adjusted EBITDA between $360 million to $400 million for the full year 2023,” the CEO said. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $55.1mn.

Increasing EBITDA and reducing leverage “could enable a global refinancing of the company in 2024”, Schorn said. This “should ultimately accommodate dividend payments to shareholders”.

In addition to its fleet of 22 rigs, Borr also has two rigs under construction at Keppel FELS. The shipyard is due to deliver these in July and September 2025.

