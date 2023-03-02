Accelerating acquisitions, Adnoc Drilling orders hybrid land rigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Accelerating acquisitions, Adnoc Drilling orders hybrid land rigs

The company said the new rig order was a “direct response” to Adnoc’s production targets. It aims to reach 5 million barrels per day of capacity by 2027, in addition to achieving gas self sufficiency for the United Arab Emirates.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/03/2023, 2:02 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by AdnocPipelines and infrastructure under desert sun
Infrastructure at the Bab field. Abu Dhabi. Supplied by Adnoc Date; 11/09/2018

Adnoc Drilling has ordered 10 new hybrid-powered land rigs with an investment of $252 million.

China Petroleum Technology & Development Corp. (CPTDC), part of China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), will build the rigs in China. The rigs will follow the 1500 HP Fast Desert Moving design, it said, with the ability to work on cluster wells.

Each of these rigs will reduce emissions intensity by 10-15%, Adnoc Drilling said. The company has the stated aim of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 25% by 2030.

“This is yet another exciting step for Adnoc Drilling – these new rigs contribute to the capacity required to meet our customers’ expectations of maximum energy with minimal emissions,” said the company CEO Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari. “As our growth trajectory accelerates and we continue to build our capacity and capabilities to drive shareholder returns, our commitment to the decarbonization of our operations remains fundamental.”

The rigs will have a high capacity battery and engine, that can run in parallel with a traditional diesel generator. The operator would also be able to hook the rigs up to the electrical grid, depending on location and availability of power.

Capacity plans

Adnoc Drilling added 16 rigs to its fleet in 2022, bringing its total in December to 115. It aims to reach 142 rigs by the end of 2024. The company also announced it would lease another four rigs, bringing the addition today to 14.

The company said the new rig order was a “direct response” to Adnoc’s production targets. It aims to reach 5 million barrels per day of capacity by 2027, in addition to achieving gas self sufficiency for the United Arab Emirates.

The new Chinese rigs should start arriving in the fourth quarter of the year. By 2025, all 10 rigs should be contributing to earnings.

Adnoc Drilling acquired a Greatwall land rig to its fleet in the fourth quarter. This Chinese rig was due to start operations early this year.

