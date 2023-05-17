Onshore drilling to boom in Middle East, Westwood predicts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Onshore drilling to boom in Middle East, Westwood predicts

By 2027, rig demand in the GCC area will be 53% higher than 2019, Westwood’s Jensen predicted.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/05/2023, 12:38 pm
© Supplied by Adnoc DrillingAn Adnoc Drilling land rig in the desert
Picture shows; An Adnoc Drilling land rig . Abu Dhabi. Supplied by Adnoc Drilling Date; 30/09/2018

Onshore drillers are poised for boom times in the Middle East, as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates aim to boost capacity, Westwood Global Energy Group predicts.

A note from senior analyst onshore energy services Todd Jensen predicts 25% demand for land rigs in the Middle East GCC to 2027.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) currently have 1,159 land rigs, Westwood said. Of these, 526 units are in the GCC, or 45% of the MENA fleet. Another 317 are in North Africa and 316 in the non-GCC Middle East.

Demand in the GCC states stayed “relatively steady” during the pandemic downturn. By 2022, activity was back at 2019 levels.

By 2027, rig demand in the GCC area will be 53% higher than 2019, Westwood’s Jensen predicted. “This will be driven by production capacity increases at all major onshore producers, with many of the projects required already having passed FID, supporting the forecast.”

Over the same period, the non-GCC states in the Middle East will see demand drop 12%, while North Africa will have an increase of 8%.

The GCC will also lead MENA in terms of utilisation. GCC states will have utilisation of 70% in 2023, rising to 78% in 2027. MENA will average 39% this year, rising to 42% by 2027.

Other bright spots include Algeria, which will increase from 47% to 60%, and Iraq, rising from 37% to 46%. These two countries are below the GCC “powerhouses”, Jensen wrote, but “there is significant upside potential to both”.

Algeria is benefiting from its gas export plans with Europe. Iraq has “set ambitious production targets, which will require a major increase in utilisation of its fleet, far beyond Westwood’s current forecast”.

Rate race

Saudi Aramco and Adnoc dominate drilling markets in their home turfs through their own affiliates. More broadly, though, there is scope for international contractors.

Sinopec has 80 land rigs in the region, the largest, Westwood noted, with 44 in Kuwait. Meanwhile, KCA Deutag’s purchase of Saipem’s onshore drilling fleet has taken it from 45 to 77 rigs.

The GCC countries have rigs with more horsepower and dayrates are higher. Where in North Africa, dayrates have averaged $18,0000, in the GCC the average is $23,000.

The highest rates are seen in the UAE, with some reaching $40,000-45,000. However, Adnoc Driling’s dominance “restricts international contractors’ ability to compete for contracts”, Jensen said.

Adnoc Drilling, reporting its first quarter results this week, said its onshore revenues were up 11% on the year. In a sign of its expectations, the company recently agreed to purchase 10 new hybrid-powered land rigs.

