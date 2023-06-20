One VLCC delivered, three to go for Adnoc L&S

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

One VLCC delivered, three to go for Adnoc L&S

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/06/2023, 10:58 am
Adnoc L&S

Adnoc Logistics and Services (L&S) has received its first new VLCC, the Hafeet, capable of carrying 2 million barrels of crude at a time.

The vessel is the first of four Adnoc L&S ordered, with a $2 billion investment. The VLCCs are dual-fuel, capable of also running on LNG.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said: “The addition of Hafeet, the first of four newbuild VLCCs to our expanding ADNOC L&S fleet, will increase our energy transportation capacity in line with our ambitious growth strategy.”

The official said the investment in new vessels “reinforces our commitment to more sustainable shipping and to decreasing the carbon intensity of our operations”. The company is working towards the International Maritime Organization’s decarbonization targets of halving greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping by 2050.

The company’s existing fleet is equipped with scrubbers.

Hafeet is 336 metres long and 300,000 tonnes deadweight. Adnoc L&S expects to receive a second VLCC this month, with the third and fourth arriving in the third and fourth quarters of this year. The company has 18 tankers already.

Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipping and Marine Engineering (DSME), built the vessels at its Okpo shipyard. These are in South Korea’s Geoje Island.

Chasing spot

Adnoc L&S will trade the vessels in the spot market. It has scaled up its transportation volumes over the last few years. In 2020, it carried 0.3 million tonnes of crude. It increased this to 4.2mn tonnes in 2021 and 6.2mn tonnes in 2022.

The company has said the expansion of its fleet drove this increase. Its main shipping routes are from the Arabian Gulf and West Africa into Asia and Australia.

In addition to the new VLCCs, Adnoc L&S has also ordered six new LNG carriers. It expects these in 2025-26.

Adnoc L&S, in its prospectus, said it planned to continue growing its shipping fleet.

