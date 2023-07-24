FSO Safer transfer beginning off Yemen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

FSO Safer transfer beginning off Yemen

Greenpeace has attributed the fact that disaster has not occurred to “the heroic efforts of a small skeleton crew and a great deal of luck”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/07/2023, 7:54 am
© Supplied by Planet LabA VLCC is moored next to the FSO Safer to start transferring oil
The transfer of oil from the FSO Safer to the Nautica VLCC has begun, according to an image from Planet Lab.

The operation is intended to remove oil from the deteriorating FSO and avoid a potential environmental calamity. The United Nations is overseeing the operation after raising the funds needed, from governments and businesses around the world.

The FSO Safer has around 1.1 million barrels of crude onboard.

Euronav sold the Nautica to the UN, delivering it on July 17. The vessel has been renamed Yemen.

The ship-to-ship transfer has potential to go wrong. Boskalis’ SMIT Salvage is carrying out the operation. At the end of June, the company reported it had carried out inspections and reinstatement of equipment on the FSO Safer.

It also carried out an underwater inspection of the hull. Two Smit Lamnalco tugs arrived on site last month. The company also installed oil booms, in order to mitigate the risk of a spill.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is providing technical support and has contracted a crisis management specialist to be onsite.

