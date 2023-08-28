Lamprell wins five-jacket contract from NPCC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Lamprell wins five-jacket contract from NPCC

The project scope for the NPCC work covers fabrication, painting and load out of the five jackets and boat landings. There is an optional scope, covering sea fastening of the structures.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/08/2023, 2:45 pm
© Supplied by LamprellWorkers stand in the sun
Abu Dhabi’s National Petroleum Construction Co. (NPCC) has awarded a contract for the construction of five jackets to Lamprell.

The latter announced the deal, although it did not provide the value. The work is for an oil and gas sector project in the Middle East, it said.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce this award for the construction of five jackets with an overall fabrication weight of almost 14,000 tonnes,” said Lamprell CEO Ian Prescott.

“We will approach this project with the same passion and determination that have fuelled our achievements in the past to ensure we deliver an outstanding project safely.”

The contract award from NPCC, he continued, indicated the “progress Lamprell is making through its key strategic partnerships in the Middle East region”.

Lamprell went private in 2022, following more than 10 years as a London-listed company. The company has seen some successes recently.

According to local reports, Saudi Aramco awarded work on two jackets to Lamprell in July for the Abu Safah field. It will carry out the construction at its Hamriyah yard.

