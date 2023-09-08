Helicopter crashes offshore UAE en route to rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Helicopter crashes offshore UAE en route to rig

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/09/2023, 10:57 am Updated: 08/09/2023, 11:06 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Aerogulf ServicesAerogulf
Aerogulf

A helicopter has crashed offshore the United Arab Emirates after having left Al Maktoum International Airport, on its way to an offshore rig.

Aerogulf Services said the Bell 212 had crashed on September 7 at 20:07. It was carrying two crew members, but no passengers.

Aerogulf said the helicopter was on a routine training operation, between the airport and an offshore rig.

The company said it was doing all it could to gather information.

“At this moment our thoughts and prayers are with our crew and their families who were on board the helicopter. We will do everything we can to help those who have been affected by this accident,” the company said.

The company is working with authorities, it reported. Aerogulf will provide further information as it becomes available.

The Air Accident Investigation Sector at the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed the accident. It said the helicopter was the A6-ALD. The authority reported the pilots were from Egypt and South Africa.

Search and rescue teams are searching for the crew, the GCAA said.

Aerogulf was established to support Dubai Petroleum’s offshore work. Neither company has responded to a request for comment on whether the Bell 212 was on its way to a Dubai Petroleum facility.

