Worley takes Aramco shale gas award

Saudi Aramco has awarded Worley a contract covering project management services for the development of unconventional gas.

Worley will provide front-end engineering and design (FEED), detailed design support, project management services and construction management services, it said.

The contract runs for three years, with an option to extend for another two years.

Worley’s Al Khobar and Houston offices will work on the plans, with the company saying this demonstrated its commitment to local capability and excellence.

“We are pleased Aramco has selected Worley for this programme that is key to meeting the Kingdom’s growing energy needs,” said Worley CEO Chris Ashton.

“We look forward to continuing our longstanding global relationship with Aramco and supporting its assets’ long-term sustainability goals, while remaining committed to delivering a more sustainable world.”

Saudi sees shale gas as playing a potentially important part of its future energy mix. The kingdom kicked off the $10 billion development of its Jafurah shale gas field in October 2021.

Initial costs to develop are high. However, it is an attractive alternative to burning oil to generate power, which peaks in the hot summer months.