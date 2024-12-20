Engie plans green gas plant in Yorkshire to reduce ‘reliance’ on imports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Natural Gas

Engie plans green gas plant in Yorkshire to reduce ‘reliance’ on imports

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
20/12/2024, 3:39 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Supplied by EngieEngie plans to build an anaerobic digestion plant near Low Farm in North Yorkshire.
Engie plans to build an anaerobic digestion plant near Low Farm in North Yorkshire.

French energy supplier Engie plans to develop a ‘green’ gas plant in North Yorkshire that will play a role in “reducing reliance on imported natural gas”.

The company has lodged plans with North Yorkshire Council to develop a second agricultural anaerobic digestion facility in Sherburn-in-Elmet, a town in Yorkshire.

The green gas plant will be situated alongside an existing anaerobic digestion facility at Low Farm, to convert agricultural feedstock and waste from local farms into renewable gas and it gas to 5,200 homes.

Engie said the site will provide local farmers with a “regular source of income” and deliver digestate, a by-product of the anaerobic digestion process, to be used as a natural fertiliser.

The submission for planning permission followed a consultation with local communities and stakeholders over the autumn.

Stuart Rennie, managing director of renewable gases UK at Engie, said: “Farm waste in the local area is currently largely spread to land which releases carbon into the atmosphere.

“Our plans would instead see it used to generate a local supply of green gas, which is all part of our national mission to make farming more sustainable and support the UK’s decarbonisation journey.”

The planning application includes technical assessments showing the facility’s low impact on the local area, he added.

Engie said a community benefit fund will also be created to support local jobs and projects.

North Yorkshire Council is expected to make a decision on the plans in early 2025, with construction due to start by the summer if the project is approved.

According to a statement for the first nine months of 2024, Engie’s revenue fell by nearly 14.9% to €52.6 billion, during a period in which its capital expenditure grew 9.8% to £6.9bn.

Engie has 1,200 employees in the UK and Ireland where it focuses on solar power, onshore and offshore wind and green gas from biomethane plants, in addition to the nuclear facilities it operates in Belgium through its subsidiary Electrabel.

