National Gas appoints Murphy to deliver major St Fergus project

National Gas has appointed engineering and construction company Murphy to deliver a critical infrastructure project at the St Fergus Gas Terminal on the Northeast coast of Scotland.

The Medium Combustion Plant Directive (MCPD) Compressor Project will help keep the facility compliant with emissions regulations.

Under the multi-million pound contract, Murphy will design, construct and commission three low-emission compressor units. The project includes all associated civil, electrical, control and instrumentation, process, mechanical, and piping work, along with OEM rotating equipment.

Murphy will work alongside its engineering partner Worley as part of the project, with completion expected in 2029.

Murphy operations director Andy Harding said: “As one of National Gas’s priority investment sites to achieve MCPD emissions targets by 2030, we are proud to lead the delivery of this essential project at St Fergus.

“Murphy, supported by our trusted engineering partner Worley, will provide resource certainty, safety excellence and on-time delivery. Our in-house team will bring unparalleled compressor expertise, enabling us to deliver this critical infrastructure project and meet all stakeholder requirements while maintaining a strong focus on cost efficiency.”

The St Fergus Gas Terminal provides access to gas from the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) and Norway, which it feeds into the National Transmission System (NTS). It regularly supplies between 25% and 50% of the country’s natural gas.

The main terminal also receives treated gas from three sub-terminals, currently owned by Shell, Ancala and North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP).

Murphy has previously delivered a diverse range of complex engineering and construction projects for National Gas at St Fergus. These include asset health interventions, actuator replacements, aftercooler upgrades and cathodic protection enhancements.

National Gas project director Darren Christie said the work will contribute “to our business’s wider 2030 emissions-reduction commitments.”

“Our St Fergus terminal is a critical entry point on the National Transmission System (NTS) and by utilising our project partners’ skills and expertise we can hope to see successful delivery of this investment,” he said.

“This will ultimately improve the compressor resilience at the site, providing greater energy security and helping reduce compressor emissions as part of the UK’s Net Zero ambitions.”