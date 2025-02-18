National Gas appoints Murphy to deliver major St Fergus project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Natural Gas

National Gas appoints Murphy to deliver major St Fergus project

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
18/02/2025, 2:14 pm Updated: 18/02/2025, 3:26 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC ThomThe St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead.
The St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead.

National Gas has appointed engineering and construction company Murphy to deliver a critical infrastructure project at the St Fergus Gas Terminal on the Northeast coast of Scotland.

The Medium Combustion Plant Directive (MCPD) Compressor Project will help keep the facility compliant with emissions regulations.

Under the multi-million pound contract, Murphy will design, construct and commission three low-emission compressor units. The project includes all associated civil, electrical, control and instrumentation, process, mechanical, and piping work, along with OEM rotating equipment.

Murphy will work alongside its engineering partner Worley as part of the project, with completion expected in 2029.

Murphy operations director Andy Harding said: “As one of National Gas’s priority investment sites to achieve MCPD emissions targets by 2030, we are proud to lead the delivery of this essential project at St Fergus.

“Murphy, supported by our trusted engineering partner Worley, will provide resource certainty, safety excellence and on-time delivery. Our in-house team will bring unparalleled compressor expertise, enabling us to deliver this critical infrastructure project and meet all stakeholder requirements while maintaining a strong focus on cost efficiency.”

The St Fergus Gas Terminal provides access to gas from the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) and Norway, which it feeds into the National Transmission System (NTS). It regularly supplies between 25% and 50% of the country’s natural gas.

The main terminal also receives treated gas from three sub-terminals, currently owned by Shell, Ancala and North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP).

Murphy has previously delivered a diverse range of complex engineering and construction projects for National Gas at St Fergus. These include asset health interventions, actuator replacements, aftercooler upgrades and cathodic protection enhancements.

National Gas project director Darren Christie said the work will contribute “to our business’s wider 2030 emissions-reduction commitments.”

“Our St Fergus terminal is a critical entry point on the National Transmission System (NTS) and by utilising our project partners’ skills and expertise we can hope to see successful delivery of this investment,” he said.

“This will ultimately improve the compressor resilience at the site, providing greater energy security and helping reduce compressor emissions as part of the UK’s Net Zero ambitions.”

