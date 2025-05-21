Bilfinger to create 100 jobs following National Gas contract win

Bilfinger UK is set to create 100 jobs after signing a “multi-million-pound contract” with National Gas.

Bilfinger has been named as principal designer and principal contractor for National Gas’ National Transmission System (NTS) control system refurbishment project.

Darren Clement, vice president of engineering, automation and projects for Bilfinger UK, added: “Our team’s expertise in engineering, automation, and production will be pivotal in ensuring the success of the control system refurbishment project.

“This contract not only highlights our capabilities but also our commitment to creating jobs and supporting the local economy as we contribute to the reliability and efficiency of the NTS.”

The firm will conduct work from its headquarters in Warrington, with additional work being carried out in Chesterfield, St. Helens and on-site.

Bilfinger said that the design phase of the contract will involve between 40 and 50 people, with up to 100 workers needed throughout the peak construction phase.

Bilfinger UK has also picked up a three-year programme of works, having already been involved in front end engineering design (FEED) for two years.

This contract follows a two-stage approach, leveraging early contractor involvement (ECI).

Oliver Wood, programme director at National Gas, said: “Ensuring the continued safe and efficient flow of gas across the National Transmission System is critical to the UK’s energy security.

“This investment reflects our commitment to upgrading essential infrastructure and embracing innovative technologies.”

National Gas investment plans and ownership change

The contract comes as National Gas embarks on a £5.3 billion investment in the UK’s gas network under the Ofgem approved business plan, RIIO-GT3.

This plan is set to cost households around 3 pence per day, or £9.89 on an average annual bill.

Last year, National Gas was taken over by Australia’s Macquarie Asset Management as it bought out National Grid’s remaining 20% stake.

The year previous, a consortium led by Macquarie took over an additional fifth of National Gas, as it brought its ownership of the company to 80%.

At the time, GMB Union said that Macquarie’s increasing ownership of National Gas was causing “alarm bells” to start “ringing”.

Gary Carter, GMB national officer said in 2023: “Leaving the nation’s gas assets in the hands of Australian-owned private equity is disastrous for energy security, consumers or employees.”

However, at the time of Macquarie’s complete takeover of the gas network manager, Will Price, head of utilities for Macquarie in EMEA said that the investment showcased his firm’s “commitment” to the business.

He said: “This transaction underlines our commitment to National Gas and the critical role – which was emphasised again this month by both the Electricity System Operator and Ofgem – we believe its infrastructure will continue to play as the UK delivers its ambitious energy security and decarbonisation goals.”