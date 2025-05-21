Bilfinger to create 100 jobs following National Gas contract win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Natural Gas

Bilfinger to create 100 jobs following National Gas contract win

May 21st 2025, 2:09 pm
2 min read
Bilfinger employees working on gas infrastructure.© Supplied by Bilfinger
Bilfinger employees working on gas infrastructure.
Ryan Duff

Bilfinger UK is set to create 100 jobs after signing a “multi-million-pound contract” with National Gas.

Bilfinger has been named as principal designer and principal contractor for National Gas’ National Transmission System (NTS) control system refurbishment project.

Darren Clement, vice president of engineering, automation and projects for Bilfinger UK, added: “Our team’s expertise in engineering, automation, and production will be pivotal in ensuring the success of the control system refurbishment project.

“This contract not only highlights our capabilities but also our commitment to creating jobs and supporting the local economy as we contribute to the reliability and efficiency of the NTS.”

The firm will conduct work from its headquarters in Warrington, with additional work being carried out in Chesterfield, St. Helens and on-site.

A white hard hat with a Bilfinger logo

Bilfinger said that the design phase of the contract will involve between 40 and 50 people, with up to 100 workers needed throughout the peak construction phase.

Bilfinger UK has also picked up a three-year programme of works, having already been involved in front end engineering design (FEED) for two years.

This contract follows a two-stage approach, leveraging early contractor involvement (ECI).

Oliver Wood, programme director at National Gas, said: “Ensuring the continued safe and efficient flow of gas across the National Transmission System is critical to the UK’s energy security.

“This investment reflects our commitment to upgrading essential infrastructure and embracing innovative technologies.”

National Gas investment plans and ownership change

The contract comes as National Gas embarks on a £5.3 billion investment in the UK’s gas network under the Ofgem approved business plan, RIIO-GT3.

This plan is set to cost households around 3 pence per day, or £9.89 on an average annual bill.

Last year, National Gas was taken over by Australia’s Macquarie Asset Management as it bought out National Grid’s remaining 20% stake.

The year previous, a consortium led by Macquarie took over an additional fifth of National Gas, as it brought its ownership of the company to 80%.

At the time, GMB Union said that Macquarie’s increasing ownership of National Gas was causing “alarm bells” to start “ringing”.

Gary Carter, GMB national officer said in 2023: “Leaving the nation’s gas assets in the hands of Australian-owned private equity is disastrous for energy security, consumers or employees.”

However, at the time of Macquarie’s complete takeover of the gas network manager, Will Price, head of utilities for Macquarie in EMEA said that the investment showcased his firm’s “commitment” to the business.

He said: “This transaction underlines our commitment to National Gas and the critical role – which was emphasised again this month by both the Electricity System Operator and Ofgem – we believe its infrastructure will continue to play as the UK delivers its ambitious energy security and decarbonisation goals.”

