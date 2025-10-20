Shell Bacton terminal workers go on strike

Workers represented by GMB Union at the Shell Bacton Gas Terminal have walked out as part of a strike over pay.

France-based Altrad offered its employees a one-time 4% pay increase, with GMB saying that is below the two-year deal of 11.3% and 5.5% proposed under the national agreement for the engineering construction industry (NAECI).

The union noted that Altrad workers on the Perenco contract at an adjacent site doing the same type of work are being paid in line with the NAECI increase following another dispute resolved by GMB.

The NAECI sets terms and conditions of employment for hourly-paid engineering construction workers on major and basic engineering construction projects and repair and maintenance sites.

A series of strikes will take place over three weeks, on 20, 21, 27 and 28 October, and 3 and 4 November.

GMB regional organiser Paul Block said: “Our members voted resoundingly in favour of this strike action.

“Their message is clear: they won’t stand to be paid less than they deserve or less than other workers at Bacton doing the same jobs.

“It’s time for Altrad to listen to their workers and implement the NAECI level pay increase.”

The workers voted last month to back the strike, with GMB saying that 100% of its members backing the action on a 96% turnout.

Handling up to a third of Britain’s gas supply fed by North Sea gas fields, the terminal is also responsible for importing and exporting gas from Europe.

It is also home to plans for transformation into a carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) facility.

This would involve repurposing infrastructure to capture and store CO2 and produce blue hydrogen using natural gas.

The captured CO2 will be transported via pipelines to offshore storage sites, such as the depleted Hewett gas field.