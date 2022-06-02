BP sends congratulations to the Queen as she marks Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BP sends congratulations to the Queen as she marks Platinum Jubilee

Energy giant BP has sent congratulations to the Queen as she marks her Platinum Jubilee.
By Allister Thomas
02/06/2022, 7:54 am Updated: 02/06/2022, 7:57 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Aberdeen Journalsqueen bp
The Queen at the "switch-on" ceremony where she officially starts the oil flowing from the Forties Field at the BP complex in Dyce. Nov 3, 1975

Today sees the unprecedented event in British history as Queen Elizabeth II, 96, reflects on 70 years on the throne as the country’s longest-ever reigning monarch.

Louise Kingham, UK country manager at BP, said: “From all of us at bp – we send Her Majesty The Queen our warmest congratulations on reaching the amazing milestone of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. 70 years on the throne is truly remarkable.

“We’re proud of our British heritage – it’s where our company was born, many of our team call UK home and it continues to lead the way as the energy transition unfolds – and we’re honoured to have welcomed Her Majesty to bp many times over the years.”

Among Her Majesty’s most memorable moments with the North Sea oil and gas industry was her ceremonially turning on the taps at the Forties field, then operated by BP, in 1975.

queen bp © Supplied by Aberdeen Journals
Copyright Aberdeen Journals Ltd. 3rd November 1975.

The Queen inaugurated the flow of oil by pushing a gold-plated button in BP’s control centre at Dyce near Aberdeen.

Prime Minister Harold Wilson also attended with the Scottish Secretary and other senior cabinet colleagues.

Marking the 50th anniversary of Forties being discovered, in 2020, former BP geologist David Jenkins recalled to Energy Voice: “We had a marquee outside the Dyce office, the Queen came in her Bentley!”

For more on Forties at 50, go here.

