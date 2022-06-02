BP sends congratulations to the Queen as she marks Platinum Jubilee

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Energy giant BP has sent congratulations to the Queen as she marks her Platinum Jubilee.

Today sees the unprecedented event in British history as Queen Elizabeth II, 96, reflects on 70 years on the throne as the country’s longest-ever reigning monarch.

Louise Kingham, UK country manager at BP, said: “From all of us at bp – we send Her Majesty The Queen our warmest congratulations on reaching the amazing milestone of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. 70 years on the throne is truly remarkable.

“We’re proud of our British heritage – it’s where our company was born, many of our team call UK home and it continues to lead the way as the energy transition unfolds – and we’re honoured to have welcomed Her Majesty to bp many times over the years.”

Among Her Majesty’s most memorable moments with the North Sea oil and gas industry was her ceremonially turning on the taps at the Forties field, then operated by BP, in 1975.

© Supplied by Aberdeen Journals

The Queen inaugurated the flow of oil by pushing a gold-plated button in BP’s control centre at Dyce near Aberdeen.

Prime Minister Harold Wilson also attended with the Scottish Secretary and other senior cabinet colleagues.

Marking the 50th anniversary of Forties being discovered, in 2020, former BP geologist David Jenkins recalled to Energy Voice: “We had a marquee outside the Dyce office, the Queen came in her Bentley!”

