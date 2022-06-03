North Sea faces £17.5bn raid from windfall tax – AGCC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea faces £17.5bn raid from windfall tax – AGCC

The North Sea will take a £17.5 billion hit from the new windfall tax, the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has claimed.
By Allister Thomas
03/06/2022, 8:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutwindfall tax north sea
Chancellor Rishi Sunak

The North Sea will take a £17.5 billion hit from the new windfall tax, the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has claimed.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the levy last week, increasing the tax rate on profits from 40% to 65%,  saying it will raise around £5bn over the next 12 months.

The move has received a mixed response from industry.

Despite a sizeable investment allowance – which totals a 90% return on spending – the move has drawn ire for not extending the incentives to renewables which form the brunt of energy majors’ spending plans this decade.

READ: Windfall tax measures could ‘accelerate’ major UK oil projects 

READ: Industry slams oil and gas windfall tax which will send ‘shockwaves’

AGCC policy director Ryan Crighton estimated that, on the current rate of tax over the next three-and-a-half years, it could see a total of £17.5bn taken from oil and gas firms.

“This tax is an ill-thought-out response to what was an appallingly ill-informed debate about the contribution the energy industry already makes to the Exchequer.

“In the short-term, taking an additional £5bn from companies already taxed at 40pc will achieve very little apart from making the North Sea – already one of the world’s most-mature basins – less attractive to investors.

“This levy has no incentive to invest in low carbon technologies and no clarity around what constitutes a high oil price, which suggests an intent to keep it in place until the sunset clause kicks in.

“By then, £17.5bn could have been taken out of the industry at a crucial point in our net zero journey.

“We’ve well and truly shot ourselves in the foot.”

© Supplied by Aberdeen and Grampia
AGCC policy director Ryan Crighton

A sunset clause in the levy is being put in place for the end of 2025, or when oil and gas prices return to historically more “normal” levels – which has not been clarified.

To that point, petroleum economist Alex Kemp of Aberdeen University said: ““Is there such a thing as normal prices? That would be my first question.”

The Energy Profits Levy has drawn criticism and praise North Sea industry.

Industry body Offshore Energies UK has said it will send “shockwaves” for years to come.

However analyst firm Wood Mackenzie, along with operator Ithaca Energy, operator of the Cambo project, has said it could accelerate spending plans.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts