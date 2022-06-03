ONE-Dyas gains approval for North Sea’s ‘first’ wind-powered gas field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

ONE-Dyas gains approval for North Sea’s ‘first’ wind-powered gas field

The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate has granted ONE-Dyas permission to develop the N05-A gas field in the North Sea, in a move that could unlock further small fields in the region.
By Andrew Dykes
03/06/2022, 11:34 am
Illustration of the N05-A gas field development concept.

The approval paves the way for gas production from N05-A and surrounding fields, and was granted under the government’s long-running “small fields” policy.

The licence is operated by ONE-Dyas (33%), alongside joint venture partners Discover Exploration (27%) and EBN (40%).

The newbuild N05-A platform will be located in the North Sea, about 12 miles north of the islands of Borkum, Rottumerplaat and Schiermonnikoog.

Crucially, the platform will run entirely on wind energy from the nearby Riffgat wind farm, a 113MW project in the German sector of the North Sea, with power delivered by a newbuild cable.

A successful hook-up to the offshore wind project would make the field amongst the first in the region to run entirely on offshore renewables, though several other efforts are also underway in the UK.

Plans include the drilling of up to 12 wells to tap resources of up to 60 billion cubic metres (bcm), according to reports in German press.

Test drilling is also planned for four adjacent prospects: N05-A Noord, N05-A Sudost, Tanzaniet-Oost and Diamant.

The field forms part of the ‘Gateway to the Ems’ project (GEMS), in reference to a shallow water area approximately 20 to 100 kilometres north of the mouth of the River Ems, which contains hundreds of small gas fields.

ONE-Dyas aims to deliver first gas from the N05-A project by the end of 2024.

ONE-Dyas chief executive Chris de Ruyter van Steveninck commented: “Project N05-A and the energy transition go hand in hand. The transition to 100% renewable energy takes time. Natural gas will still be part of the energy mix in the coming decades. As long as natural gas is still needed to heat our homes, it is our job to make sure it is as clean, affordable and reliable as possible.”

The approval comes as the Dutch government revises a strategy for the onshore Groningen field – still the ninth-largest gas field in the world.

With dwindling output, Groningen had been marked for closure this year, with minor capacity held in reserve until later in the decade.

In January the government announced it would nearly double output from 3.9bcm to 7.6bcm to ensure security of supply this year. However, May saw it reverse course, and it now has no plans to boost production.

