Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea divers share Platinum Jubilee tribute

North Sea divers joined the commemoration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday, sending a celebratory message from more than 30 metres below the surface.
By Andrew Dykes
03/06/2022, 2:40 pm Updated: 03/06/2022, 5:14 pm
© Supplied by BoskalisDivers from the Boka Topaz DSV unveil a flag during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Divers George MacKeown and Iain Morrison (pictured) unveiled a Union Jack and a message from the crew of the Boka Topaz commemorating the monarch’s 70-year reign nearly 33m below sea level.

The crew are working from the dive support vessel (DSV), whilst carrying out decommissioning work for Harbour Energy in the Hunter Field, in the southern North Sea.

Boskalis Subsea managing director Stuart Cameron shared the image, commenting: “Fantastic to see our hard-working crews celebrating Her Majesty’s special milestone on the bottom of the North Sea.”

Thursday also saw supermajor BP send its congratulations and best wishes to mark the occasion, including a message from UK country manager Louise Kingham, who said: “From all of us at BP – we send Her Majesty The Queen our warmest congratulations on reaching the amazing milestone of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. 70 years on the throne is truly remarkable.”

It is not the first time subsea tributes have been paid to the UK’s best and brightest.

In April 2020, divers from the Rever Polaris expressed their thanks to hard-working NHS staff during the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The saturation divers were working more than 100 metres below the surface, at the Total-operated Jura field.

