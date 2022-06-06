Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Longboat reports dry well at ‘play opener’ Cambozola

Longboat Energy has reported that the Cambozola exploration well in the Northern North Sea was dry, dashing hopes at the potential “play opener”.
By Andrew Dykes
06/06/2022, 8:03 am
Longboat oil discovery
Helge Hammer, CEO of Longboat

The well, in which Longboat held a 25% share, will now be plugged and abandoned.

Located in licence PL1049 offshore Norway, operator Equinor spudded the high impact HPHT 34/9-1 S Cambozola well on 11 April with the Deepsea Stavanger semi sub, targeting a Lower Cretaceous amplitude anomaly in a turbidite stratigraphic trap.

Dubbed a “play opener,” Cambozola was hoped to be one of the largest gas prospects drilled in Norway this year, unlocking gross unrisked mean prospective resources of 159 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 4,393m below sea level, but failed to encounter any effective reservoir, Longboat said on Monday.

The drilling operations were carried out within the time schedule and below budget.

Analysis of the data collected remains ongoing to understand the observed bright seismic amplitude anomaly and any remaining Lower Cretaceous prospectivity in the area.

Longboat chief executive Helge Hammer commented: “Naturally, we are disappointed that the Cambozola well was not a success but we look forward to continuing our fully-funded, gas-focused exploration programme with the large Oswig and Copernicus wells both anticipated to spud during the summer.”

Cambozola was the sixth of a seven-well exploration programme which Longboat farmed into last year. It has since made four discoveries out of six wells, three of which – Egyptian Vulture, Rødhette and Kveikje – are commercial.

The last play in the campaign – Copernicus, in the Norwegian Sea – will be drilled in July.

