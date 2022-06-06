Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Longboat Energy has reported that the Cambozola exploration well in the Northern North Sea was dry, dashing hopes at the potential “play opener”.

The well, in which Longboat held a 25% share, will now be plugged and abandoned.

Located in licence PL1049 offshore Norway, operator Equinor spudded the high impact HPHT 34/9-1 S Cambozola well on 11 April with the Deepsea Stavanger semi sub, targeting a Lower Cretaceous amplitude anomaly in a turbidite stratigraphic trap.

Dubbed a “play opener,” Cambozola was hoped to be one of the largest gas prospects drilled in Norway this year, unlocking gross unrisked mean prospective resources of 159 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 4,393m below sea level, but failed to encounter any effective reservoir, Longboat said on Monday.

The drilling operations were carried out within the time schedule and below budget.

Analysis of the data collected remains ongoing to understand the observed bright seismic amplitude anomaly and any remaining Lower Cretaceous prospectivity in the area.

Longboat chief executive Helge Hammer commented: “Naturally, we are disappointed that the Cambozola well was not a success but we look forward to continuing our fully-funded, gas-focused exploration programme with the large Oswig and Copernicus wells both anticipated to spud during the summer.”

Cambozola was the sixth of a seven-well exploration programme which Longboat farmed into last year. It has since made four discoveries out of six wells, three of which – Egyptian Vulture, Rødhette and Kveikje – are commercial.

The last play in the campaign – Copernicus, in the Norwegian Sea – will be drilled in July.