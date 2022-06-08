Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Repsol Sinopec avoids Piper Bravo shutdown and saves £24m with use of new valve release tool

A new valve release tool has saved North Sea operator Repsol Sinopec Resources UK more than £20 million.
By Hamish Penman
08/06/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Repsol SinopecRepsol Sinopec valve tool
Piper Bravo

Designed by oil and gas engineering specialist CONSUB, the device was used to close a 10-inch, class 900 double block and bleed ball valve on the Piper Bravo platform.

It had been preventing the installation from restarting production, and the downtime could have cost Repsol Sinopec significant profits.

Installing a new valve would have required Piper Bravo, which lies 119 miles north-east of Aberdeen, as well as two other connected platforms, to be shutdown for up to a year.

Following an emergency response request from Repsol Sinopec, CONSUB began working on a plan to remedy the situation.

The company reviewed data for the 10-inch class 900 valve, established valve stem damage torque and designed and manufactured an adapter.

Within 32 hours specialist personnel and equipment had been mobilised to Aberdeen Heliport and once CONSUB had access to the valve it was opened within 15 minutes.

No additional isolation was required, and all work could be done under a general work permit.

Releasing the valve meant there was no loss of production, no isolations and no need for new valve procurement.

Importantly it also ruled out the need to shutdown the platform, and there was no knock-on production-impact to third parties.

Altogether, Repsol Sinopec calculated the intervention by CONSUB resulted in £24m savings.

Mark Gaskell, specialist engineer – valves, CONSUB said: “Valve management is a core area of expertise for us, and it’s great to see the impact that our design and engineering can have in the field. The potential for this service in the industry is huge.

“Maintenance, rehabilitation and design of valve release can make the difference between a project shutting down or running. So a relatively inexpensive solution can literally save millions.

“Our swift response and engineering design meant our client didn’t have to go through the time-consuming process of procuring a new valve, and  we enabled them to continue production on their Piper Bravo Platform.”

