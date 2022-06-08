Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A new valve release tool has saved North Sea operator Repsol Sinopec Resources UK more than £20 million.

Designed by oil and gas engineering specialist CONSUB, the device was used to close a 10-inch, class 900 double block and bleed ball valve on the Piper Bravo platform.

It had been preventing the installation from restarting production, and the downtime could have cost Repsol Sinopec significant profits.

Installing a new valve would have required Piper Bravo, which lies 119 miles north-east of Aberdeen, as well as two other connected platforms, to be shutdown for up to a year.

Following an emergency response request from Repsol Sinopec, CONSUB began working on a plan to remedy the situation.

The company reviewed data for the 10-inch class 900 valve, established valve stem damage torque and designed and manufactured an adapter.

Within 32 hours specialist personnel and equipment had been mobilised to Aberdeen Heliport and once CONSUB had access to the valve it was opened within 15 minutes.

No additional isolation was required, and all work could be done under a general work permit.

Releasing the valve meant there was no loss of production, no isolations and no need for new valve procurement.

Importantly it also ruled out the need to shutdown the platform, and there was no knock-on production-impact to third parties.

Altogether, Repsol Sinopec calculated the intervention by CONSUB resulted in £24m savings.

Mark Gaskell, specialist engineer – valves, CONSUB said: “Valve management is a core area of expertise for us, and it’s great to see the impact that our design and engineering can have in the field. The potential for this service in the industry is huge.

“Maintenance, rehabilitation and design of valve release can make the difference between a project shutting down or running. So a relatively inexpensive solution can literally save millions.

“Our swift response and engineering design meant our client didn’t have to go through the time-consuming process of procuring a new valve, and we enabled them to continue production on their Piper Bravo Platform.”